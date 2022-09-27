VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Tokyo

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,647.29 (-0.21%)
DOW   29,134.99 (-0.43%)
QQQ   274.48 (+0.04%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.66%)
MSFT   236.41 (-0.44%)
META   134.40 (-1.44%)
GOOGL   97.50 (-0.68%)
AMZN   114.41 (-0.64%)
TSLA   282.94 (+2.51%)
NVDA   124.13 (+1.51%)
NIO   17.19 (-2.44%)
BABA   77.87 (-1.32%)
AMD   67.17 (+1.31%)
T   15.73 (+0.38%)
MU   50.58 (+3.48%)
CGC   2.86 (+4.38%)
F   11.91 (-0.67%)
GE   64.47 (+0.19%)
DIS   95.85 (-2.31%)
AMC   7.45 (+9.08%)
PYPL   85.75 (+1.77%)
PFE   44.09 (+0.59%)
NFLX   224.36 (+0.13%)
S&P 500   3,647.29 (-0.21%)
DOW   29,134.99 (-0.43%)
QQQ   274.48 (+0.04%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.66%)
MSFT   236.41 (-0.44%)
META   134.40 (-1.44%)
GOOGL   97.50 (-0.68%)
AMZN   114.41 (-0.64%)
TSLA   282.94 (+2.51%)
NVDA   124.13 (+1.51%)
NIO   17.19 (-2.44%)
BABA   77.87 (-1.32%)
AMD   67.17 (+1.31%)
T   15.73 (+0.38%)
MU   50.58 (+3.48%)
CGC   2.86 (+4.38%)
F   11.91 (-0.67%)
GE   64.47 (+0.19%)
DIS   95.85 (-2.31%)
AMC   7.45 (+9.08%)
PYPL   85.75 (+1.77%)
PFE   44.09 (+0.59%)
NFLX   224.36 (+0.13%)
S&P 500   3,647.29 (-0.21%)
DOW   29,134.99 (-0.43%)
QQQ   274.48 (+0.04%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.66%)
MSFT   236.41 (-0.44%)
META   134.40 (-1.44%)
GOOGL   97.50 (-0.68%)
AMZN   114.41 (-0.64%)
TSLA   282.94 (+2.51%)
NVDA   124.13 (+1.51%)
NIO   17.19 (-2.44%)
BABA   77.87 (-1.32%)
AMD   67.17 (+1.31%)
T   15.73 (+0.38%)
MU   50.58 (+3.48%)
CGC   2.86 (+4.38%)
F   11.91 (-0.67%)
GE   64.47 (+0.19%)
DIS   95.85 (-2.31%)
AMC   7.45 (+9.08%)
PYPL   85.75 (+1.77%)
PFE   44.09 (+0.59%)
NFLX   224.36 (+0.13%)
S&P 500   3,647.29 (-0.21%)
DOW   29,134.99 (-0.43%)
QQQ   274.48 (+0.04%)
AAPL   151.76 (+0.66%)
MSFT   236.41 (-0.44%)
META   134.40 (-1.44%)
GOOGL   97.50 (-0.68%)
AMZN   114.41 (-0.64%)
TSLA   282.94 (+2.51%)
NVDA   124.13 (+1.51%)
NIO   17.19 (-2.44%)
BABA   77.87 (-1.32%)
AMD   67.17 (+1.31%)
T   15.73 (+0.38%)
MU   50.58 (+3.48%)
CGC   2.86 (+4.38%)
F   11.91 (-0.67%)
GE   64.47 (+0.19%)
DIS   95.85 (-2.31%)
AMC   7.45 (+9.08%)
PYPL   85.75 (+1.77%)
PFE   44.09 (+0.59%)
NFLX   224.36 (+0.13%)

VP Harris seeks computer chip partners in Tokyo

Tue., September 27, 2022 | Chris Megerian And Yuri Kageyama, Associated Press

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visits Zojoji Temple on the day of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, in Tokyo. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Armed with a new law that boosts U.S. support for computer chip manufacturing, Vice President Kamala Harris is seeking new investments and partnerships as she sits down with Japanese technology executives.

Harris was meeting with the CEOs on her last full day in Tokyo on Wednesday, a reflection of the administration’s focus on boosting semiconductor manufacturing and expanding the supply chain for critical materials.

With China investing in computer chips of its own, the U.S. is working to solidify its technology relationships with South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.

Legislation signed by President Joe Biden, known as the CHIPS and Science Act, includes $52 billion for grants and incentives for semiconductor companies, plus a 25% tax credit when they invest in U.S. facilities. There’s also about $200 billion over the next decade to support research programs.

Jimmy Goodrich, vice president for global policy at the Semiconductor Industry Association, said “there’s no one country or company that can do everything on its own.”

When it comes to Japan, he said, “there’s a big opportunity and significant space for future investment.”

Although Japan was once a world leader in computer chip manufacturing, its status has eroded over the last two decades, and the country is increasingly worried about falling behind.

Much like the United States has done, Japan has set up its own fund to support semiconductor production. Out of $4.3 billion, $3.3 billion is being provided in subsidies for a new factory in Kumamoto, in the country’s southwest.

The facility is slated to begin production by the end of 2024, and it’s a partnership between the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Sony Group and Denso.

The companies participating in the meeting with Harris include Tokyo Electron, Nikon, Hitachi High Tech Group, Fujitsu Limited, Micron and others.


When Biden was in Japan earlier this year, the two nations agreed to work together on computer chips, including through a joint group focused on developing more powerful technologies.

There are worries that if Japan is slow to act, the fruits of the Biden initiative may likely be snatched up by another, and more ready, Asian ally, South Korea.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister for economy, trade and industry, has repeatedly stressed the U.S.-Japan alliance on semiconductors, as well as energy and other issues.

In recent meetings with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel, Nishimura has promised to set up a facility for semiconductor chips research in Japan this year, and expand the partnership on semiconductors with other allies, including Europe and Taiwan.

Atsushi Sunami, who teaches at The National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, or GRIPS, in Tokyo, noted that the drawbacks to Japan tackling advanced semiconductor technology may be rooted in the view that Japan should not get involved in defense studies.

That view stems from Japan’s role in World War II and the prevalent pacifist views, both in Japan and in international circles, that came after its defeat. But Sunami stressed a quick rethinking was in order, and the U.S. moves, given the U.S.-Japan alliance, could be an opportunity for Japan.

“As the U.S.-China hegemonic competition escalates, how Japan hopes to position itself in the jockeying for international standards and rule-making, and the strategic formation of alliances among nations, as well as among companies, will be critically meaningful,” he said in a report earlier this year.

7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time

Mid-cap stocks are defined as those of companies that have a market capitalization (market cap) between $2 billion and $10 billion. This is a class of stocks that can offer solid growth and value. However, mid-cap stocks can be overlooked by even the most experienced investors.

One of the advantages of owning mid-cap stocks is diversification. Large-cap stocks can mitigate much of the volatility in the market, but they also can limit the upside growth. Small-cap stocks may offer strong growth potential, but they may not be a good choice for investors with a low-risk tolerance. By contrast, the right mid-cap stocks can be a Goldilocks alternative.

In this presentation, we're analyzing seven mid-cap stocks that are showing a nice mix of growth and value. The stocks cover a variety of sectors, and there are stocks for investors of all styles.

View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks That Can be the Perfect Fit at Any Time".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.