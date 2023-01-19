QQQ   275.15 (-0.98%)
AAPL   135.27 (+0.04%)
MSFT   231.93 (-1.65%)
META   136.15 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   93.05 (+2.12%)
AMZN   93.68 (-1.86%)
TSLA   127.17 (-1.25%)
NVDA   167.65 (-3.52%)
NIO   10.77 (-2.18%)
BABA   116.58 (+2.97%)
AMD   67.71 (-4.00%)
T   18.94 (-0.42%)
MU   56.36 (-0.27%)
F   12.18 (-1.85%)
CGC   2.54 (-5.22%)
GE   76.86 (-3.04%)
DIS   99.08 (+0.04%)
AMC   5.52 (-2.30%)
PFE   44.96 (-0.09%)
PYPL   76.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   315.78 (-3.23%)
QQQ   275.15 (-0.98%)
AAPL   135.27 (+0.04%)
MSFT   231.93 (-1.65%)
META   136.15 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   93.05 (+2.12%)
AMZN   93.68 (-1.86%)
TSLA   127.17 (-1.25%)
NVDA   167.65 (-3.52%)
NIO   10.77 (-2.18%)
BABA   116.58 (+2.97%)
AMD   67.71 (-4.00%)
T   18.94 (-0.42%)
MU   56.36 (-0.27%)
F   12.18 (-1.85%)
CGC   2.54 (-5.22%)
GE   76.86 (-3.04%)
DIS   99.08 (+0.04%)
AMC   5.52 (-2.30%)
PFE   44.96 (-0.09%)
PYPL   76.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   315.78 (-3.23%)
QQQ   275.15 (-0.98%)
AAPL   135.27 (+0.04%)
MSFT   231.93 (-1.65%)
META   136.15 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   93.05 (+2.12%)
AMZN   93.68 (-1.86%)
TSLA   127.17 (-1.25%)
NVDA   167.65 (-3.52%)
NIO   10.77 (-2.18%)
BABA   116.58 (+2.97%)
AMD   67.71 (-4.00%)
T   18.94 (-0.42%)
MU   56.36 (-0.27%)
F   12.18 (-1.85%)
CGC   2.54 (-5.22%)
GE   76.86 (-3.04%)
DIS   99.08 (+0.04%)
AMC   5.52 (-2.30%)
PFE   44.96 (-0.09%)
PYPL   76.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   315.78 (-3.23%)
QQQ   275.15 (-0.98%)
AAPL   135.27 (+0.04%)
MSFT   231.93 (-1.65%)
META   136.15 (+2.35%)
GOOGL   93.05 (+2.12%)
AMZN   93.68 (-1.86%)
TSLA   127.17 (-1.25%)
NVDA   167.65 (-3.52%)
NIO   10.77 (-2.18%)
BABA   116.58 (+2.97%)
AMD   67.71 (-4.00%)
T   18.94 (-0.42%)
MU   56.36 (-0.27%)
F   12.18 (-1.85%)
CGC   2.54 (-5.22%)
GE   76.86 (-3.04%)
DIS   99.08 (+0.04%)
AMC   5.52 (-2.30%)
PFE   44.96 (-0.09%)
PYPL   76.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   315.78 (-3.23%)

VP Harris touts Arizona-California power transmission line

Thu., January 19, 2023 | The Associated Press

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ten West Link transmission line, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Tonopah, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani)

TONOPAH, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and two cabinet secretaries on Thursday celebrated the start of construction of a new high-capacity power transmission line between Arizona and California, which they hope will lead to future solar energy farms in the desert outside Phoenix.

Harris said expanding the electrical grid will allow the nation to deploy more renewable energy, a crucial ingredient in addressing climate change.

“I think we’ve turned the page, and there's consensus that it's time to take this crisis seriously,” Harris said.

The power line known as the Ten West Link will stretch 125 miles connecting electrical substations in Tonopah, Arizona west of Phoenix and Blythe, California on the border between the two states.

President Joe Biden's ambitious plan to move the nation toward more renewable energy requires thousands of miles of new transmission lines to get power from the vacant lands where solar, wind or geothermal energy can be harnessed to cities where it is used. Administration officials say a massive, high-capacity line stretching across a sunny stretch of desert will encourage investors to drop money into large-scale solar fields in Arizona's sunny desert to produce power for Phoenix and Southern California.

More long-distance power lines also allows for the broader use of renewables even when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing in a particular location and helps a renewable-heavy grid withstand the vagaries of weather patterns.

“This is an example of what we want to see happening all across the country,” said Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who appeared with Harris alongside Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.

Biden has set a goal of slashing planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. A climate bill enacted last year includes $3 billion for new transmission lines, and Granholm said the administration is working to speed up approvals.


California has its ambitious climate goals, including a plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. The implementation of the plan hinges on the state’s ability to transition away from fossil fuels and rely more on renewable resources for energy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Harris right now?

Before you consider Harris, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Harris wasn't on the list.

While Harris currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

20 Stocks to Sell Now

MarketBeat has just released its list of 20 stocks that Wall Street analysts hate. These companies may appear to have good fundamentals, but top analysts smell something seriously rotten. Are any of these companies lurking around your portfolio? Find out by entering your email address below.

Get This Free Report
20 Stocks to Sell Now Cover
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying

Which stocks are major institutional investors including hedge funds and endowments buying in today's market? Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of thirteen stocks that institutional investors are buying up as quickly as they can.

Recent Videos

Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Nvidia Stock For 2023? Not So Fast.
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Amazon Stock Down But Not Out For 2023
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: