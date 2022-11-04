VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow's 'dirty bomb' claim
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/3/2022
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow's 'dirty bomb' claim
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/3/2022
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow's 'dirty bomb' claim
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/3/2022
S&P 500   3,719.89
DOW   32,001.25
QQQ   260.49
Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
Bank of England makes biggest interest rate hike in 30 years
"White Gold" is the New Oil (Ad)
Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Biden Warns America on China: "They're Going to Eat Our Lunch" (Ad)
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow's 'dirty bomb' claim
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 11/3/2022

VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

Fri., November 4, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, file photo a logo of the brand Volkswagen on top of a company building is pictured prior to a Volkswagen stock company press conference in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S., Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time. The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

Volkswagen petitioned to avoid a recall, saying the problem was inconsequential to motor vehicle safety. But the request was denied by the agency.

The automaker says it's not aware of any “incidents or injuries,” warranty claims or field reports about the problem.

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.