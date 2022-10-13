Walgreens beats fiscal 4Q forecasts, absorbs UK business hit

S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)
S&P 500   3,520.23 (-1.59%)
DOW   28,846.04 (-1.25%)
QQQ   254.82 (-2.98%)
AAPL   135.24 (-2.24%)
MSFT   219.89 (-2.60%)
META   123.62 (-3.04%)
GOOGL   94.47 (-3.17%)
AMZN   106.01 (-6.10%)
TSLA   207.65 (-4.41%)
NVDA   108.62 (-5.55%)
NIO   12.25 (-4.89%)
BABA   72.49 (-4.28%)
AMD   54.83 (-5.22%)
T   14.56 (-0.48%)
MU   51.04 (-3.24%)
CGC   2.38 (-4.03%)
F   11.34 (-1.73%)
DIS   91.23 (-2.33%)
AMC   5.54 (-5.30%)
PYPL   80.78 (-3.62%)
PFE   42.10 (+0.17%)
NFLX   213.91 (-3.15%)

Walgreens beats fiscal 4Q forecasts, absorbs UK business hit

Thu., October 13, 2022 | Tom Murphy, AP Health Writer

The Walgreens logo on the front of a store, July 14, 2021, in Cambridge, Mass. Walgreens Boots Alliance topped earnings forecasts in the final quarter of fiscal 2022, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, and the drugstore chain’s early look at 2023 also fell mostly above expectations. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Walgreens Boots Alliance topped earnings forecasts for its final quarter of fiscal 2022, and the drugstore chain’s early look at 2023 also fell mostly above expectations.

A drop in COVID-19 vaccinations and a big charge tied to the company’s United Kingdom stores weighed on results, but shares edged up early Thursday after Walgreens detailed its performance.

Overall, the company booked a $415 million loss in the quarter that ended Aug. 31, as sales slid 5% to $32.45 billion. Earnings adjusted for one-time items totaled 80 cents per share.

Analysts expect, on average, earnings of 77 cents per share on $32.1 billion in revenue in Walgreens’ fiscal fourth quarter, according to FactSet.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. runs a network of around 13,000 drugstores globally, with most of its locations in the United States. But it also has been providing more care as it competes with rivals to devise ways to keep customers healthy, on their prescriptions and out of expensive hospitals.

That’s a growing point of emphasis with bill payers like insurers and employers.

The company is opening primary care practices next to some of its stores with the idea that drugstores and doctor offices work together to help keep patients healthy.

Walgreens also is developing centers across the United States that use automated technology to fill prescriptions and deliver them to pharmacies. That will give pharmacists more time to work with customers.

CEO Rosalind Brewer said in a statement Thursday announcing quarterly results that 2022 was the first year of Walgreens’ “transformation to a consumer-centric health care company.”

In the year’s final quarter, Walgreens recorded a $783 million non-cash impairment charge from its Boots UK business, which it tried to sell earlier this year. The company also saw the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered at company stores slide to 2.9 million from 13.5 million in last year’s quarter.


Sales also fell in the quarter due to a drop from its AllianceRx Walgreens business, which is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy for patients with rare, chronic and complex conditions.

For fiscal 2023, Walgreens said Thursday that it expects adjusted earnings per share to range between $4.45 and $4.65.

Analysts forecast, on average, earnings of $4.51 per share.

Shares of Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens climbed 1% to $32.27 in premarket trading Thursday.

The stock had dropped nearly 40% so far this year, as of Wednesday’s close. That is about twice as deep as the drop by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Walgreens is a component.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Should you invest $1,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance right now?

Before you consider Walgreens Boots Alliance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walgreens Boots Alliance wasn't on the list.

While Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.