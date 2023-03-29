Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Pops After Earnings

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) stock is enjoying post-earnings tailwinds today, up 3% to trade at $33.94 at last glance. The blue-chip pharmaceutical giant posted fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $34.86 billion, which is higher than the estimated $1.10 per share and $33.53 billion.

On track for its third-straight day of gains after bouncing off the $32 level, the stock is still running into pressure at the $34 level. Plus, its 40-day moving average lingers overhead, a trendline that has kept a lid on the shares since the start of February.

So far today, options bulls are taking charge in the options pits, with 13,000 calls -- four times the intraday average amount -- and 7,866 puts exchanged so far. The weekly 3/31 33.50-strike call is the most active contract, with new positions opening.

This represents a shift in sentiment amongst options traders, as WBA's 10-day buy-to-open put/call volume ratio of 1.16 at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) ranks higher than 98% of readings from the past year.

Analysts have yet to chime in, but could soon, with the majority pessimistic towards the security. Of the 16 in coverage, 13 carry a "hold" or worse rating.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here