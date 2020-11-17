Walgreens, Boston Scientific fall; Tesla, Paramount rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Tesla Inc., up $33.52 to $441.61.

The electric vehicle maker will be added to the S&P 500 index on Dec. 21.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $2.13 to $381.92.

The warehouse club operator declared a special dividend of $10 per share.

GameStop Corp., down 43 cents to $11.63.

Key shareholder Ryan Cohen is urging the video game retailer to conduct a strategic review, according to media reports.

Boston Scientific Corp., down $3 to $35.03.

The medical device maker issued a recall for a heart valve device because of issues with its delivery system.

Paramount Group Inc., up $1.14 to $9.43.

The office building owner's board of directors rejected a buyout offer from Bow Street LLC.

Target Corp., down $1.46 to $163.04.

Retailers slumped following a report showing that retail sales grew sluggishly in October.

JOYY Inc., up $4.61 to $100.19.

The social media company is selling its live-streaming business in China to Baidu.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., down $4.25 to $39.85.

The drugstore chain will face increased competition after Amazon.com opened an online pharmacy.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Tesla (TSLA) 1.4 $441.61 +8.2% N/A 1,150.03 Hold $246.31 Target (TGT) 2.9 $163.04 -1.3% 1.67% 23.53 Buy $141.64 Costco Wholesale (COST) 2.3 $381.92 +0.6% 0.73% 42.34 Buy $376.33 Paramount Group (PGRE) 1.7 $9.43 +13.8% 4.24% -44.90 Hold $10.38 Boston Scientific (BSX) 2.2 $35.03 -7.9% N/A 13.42 Buy $44.35