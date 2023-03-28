Walgreens, McCormick rise; Invesco Mortgage, CytomX fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., up 88 cents to $33.82.

The drugstore chain reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., up $12.28 to $98.40.

The online retailer is splitting into six independent business groups.

PVH Corp., up $14.74 to $88.36.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Lyft Inc., down 73 cents to $8.87.

The ride-hailing service's co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., down 75 cents to $10.46.

The real estate investment trust lowered its dividend.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc., down 27 cents to $1.52.

The cancer therapy developer reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

The Lovesac Co., up $3 to $27.

The furniture retailer beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

McCormick & Co., up $7.12 to $81.18.

The spices and seasonings company reported strong fiscal first-quarter financial results.

