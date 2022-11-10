Wall Street Awaits Retail Earnings, Inflation Updates

Getting into the thick of November, earnings season shows no signs of slowing down and the economic data slate is jam packed. Most notably, a flurry of retail earnings will hold investors' attention. Companies are set to report include Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Applied Material (AMAT), Aramark (ARMK), Bath & Body Works (BBWI), Buckle (BKE), Cisco (CSCO), Foot Locker (FL), Home Depot (HD), Kohl's (KSS), Lowe's (LOW), Macy's (M), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Ross Stores (ROST), Target (TGT), Tyson Foods (TSN), Walmart (WMT), and Weber (WEBR). The data slate, meanwhile, features tons of employment, inflation, and housing data.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the New York Federal Reserve's one- and five-year inflation expectations are due out.

Tuesday, Nov. 15 features the producer price index (PPI) final demand, and the Empire state manufacturing index.

The import price index, and the NAHB home builders' index are due out on Wednesday, Nov. 16. In addition, retail sales, industrial productions, capacity utilization rate, and business inventories are all on tap.

Initial and continuing jobless claims data are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17, in addition to building permits, housing starts, and the Philadelphia Federal Reserve's manufacturing index.

To close out the week, existing home sales data and leading economic indicators will be reported on Friday, Nov. 18.

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading indicates that inflation may be peaking. But if you go to the grocery store or pay rent you're aware that prices aren't going down anytime soon. In fact, there's growing sentiment that inflation will be sticky.

What does that mean for interest rates? One part of the Federal Reserve's dual mandate is to keep inflation at or near its 2% target level. That means that it's reasonable to suggest that the Fed is not done with rate hikes.

Rising interest rates generally spell trouble for equity investors. Businesses, like consumers, are affected by higher interest rates. Not to be overly simplistic, but hiring borrowing costs means lower earnings. And that means a lower stock price.

However, some stocks manage rising interest rates better than others. In this special presentation, we look at seven stocks that are built to outperform when interest rates are rising. And what's even better, many of these stocks have business models that provide growth when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

View the Stocks Here .