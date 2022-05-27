Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, longest since 2001

×
S&P 500   4,158.24 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,212.96 (+1.76%)
QQQ   309.10 (+3.26%)
AAPL   149.64 (+4.08%)
MSFT   273.24 (+2.76%)
FB   195.13 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,246.33 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,302.93 (+3.66%)
TSLA   759.63 (+7.33%)
NVDA   188.11 (+5.38%)
BABA   93.41 (-1.13%)
NIO   16.57 (+3.37%)
AMD   102.26 (+3.55%)
CGC   4.88 (-12.07%)
MU   73.32 (+3.85%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   78.76 (+2.27%)
F   13.63 (+3.89%)
DIS   109.32 (+3.51%)
AMC   14.43 (+17.99%)
PFE   53.91 (-0.15%)
PYPL   85.21 (+5.96%)
NFLX   195.19 (+1.98%)
S&P 500   4,158.24 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,212.96 (+1.76%)
QQQ   309.10 (+3.26%)
AAPL   149.64 (+4.08%)
MSFT   273.24 (+2.76%)
FB   195.13 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,246.33 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,302.93 (+3.66%)
TSLA   759.63 (+7.33%)
NVDA   188.11 (+5.38%)
BABA   93.41 (-1.13%)
NIO   16.57 (+3.37%)
AMD   102.26 (+3.55%)
CGC   4.88 (-12.07%)
MU   73.32 (+3.85%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   78.76 (+2.27%)
F   13.63 (+3.89%)
DIS   109.32 (+3.51%)
AMC   14.43 (+17.99%)
PFE   53.91 (-0.15%)
PYPL   85.21 (+5.96%)
NFLX   195.19 (+1.98%)
S&P 500   4,158.24 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,212.96 (+1.76%)
QQQ   309.10 (+3.26%)
AAPL   149.64 (+4.08%)
MSFT   273.24 (+2.76%)
FB   195.13 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,246.33 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,302.93 (+3.66%)
TSLA   759.63 (+7.33%)
NVDA   188.11 (+5.38%)
BABA   93.41 (-1.13%)
NIO   16.57 (+3.37%)
AMD   102.26 (+3.55%)
CGC   4.88 (-12.07%)
MU   73.32 (+3.85%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   78.76 (+2.27%)
F   13.63 (+3.89%)
DIS   109.32 (+3.51%)
AMC   14.43 (+17.99%)
PFE   53.91 (-0.15%)
PYPL   85.21 (+5.96%)
NFLX   195.19 (+1.98%)
S&P 500   4,158.24 (+2.47%)
DOW   33,212.96 (+1.76%)
QQQ   309.10 (+3.26%)
AAPL   149.64 (+4.08%)
MSFT   273.24 (+2.76%)
FB   195.13 (+1.83%)
GOOGL   2,246.33 (+4.20%)
AMZN   2,302.93 (+3.66%)
TSLA   759.63 (+7.33%)
NVDA   188.11 (+5.38%)
BABA   93.41 (-1.13%)
NIO   16.57 (+3.37%)
AMD   102.26 (+3.55%)
CGC   4.88 (-12.07%)
MU   73.32 (+3.85%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   78.76 (+2.27%)
F   13.63 (+3.89%)
DIS   109.32 (+3.51%)
AMC   14.43 (+17.99%)
PFE   53.91 (-0.15%)
PYPL   85.21 (+5.96%)
NFLX   195.19 (+1.98%)

Wall Street breaks 7-week losing streak, longest since 2001

Friday, May 27, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, traders gather at a post on the floor, Friday, May 27, 2022, in New York. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for its first weekly gain after seven weeks of losses. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Technology companies led a broad rally for stocks Friday as Wall Street notched its best week in 18 months. The gain broke a seven-week losing streak for the market, the longest such stretch since 2001.

The S&P 500 rose 2.5% and finished 6.6% higher for the week, its best weekly gain since November 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.3%.

The strong finish for the week came as investors received potentially encouraging news about inflation. The Commerce Department said that inflation rose 6.3% in April from a year earlier, the first slowdown since November 2020 and a sign that high prices may finally be moderating, at least for now.

The report was released as Wall Street looks for any signal that inflation could be easing, while trying to figure out just how low stocks might sink.

“At this point that’s all the market needs,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird. “It’s definitely one of the signs you would want to see."

The S&P 500 ended 100.40 points higher at 4,158.24. The Nasdaq rose 390.48 points to 12,131.13. It was the third straight gain for both indexes. The Dow rose 575.77 points to 33,212.96, its sixth-straight gain.

Smaller company stocks also gained ground. The Russell 2000 rose 49.66 points, or 2.7%, to 1,887.90.

The broader market has been in a slump for nearly two months as concerns about inflation and rising interest rates pile up. Investors were spooked last week by disappointing reports from key retailers, including Walmart and Target, which stoked fears about rising inflation hitting profit margins and crimping consumer spending.

Trading remained choppy throughout the week, though the market mostly pushed higher, as retailers including Macy's and Dollar General released encouraging earnings reports and financial updates.


Retailers were among the biggest gainers Friday as investors continued reviewing the latest round of earnings to get a better sense of just how much pain rising inflation is inflicting on businesses and consumers. Beauty products company Ulta Beauty surged 12.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after raising its profit forecast for the year. Amazon rose 3.7%.

Disappointing financial updates and earnings weighed on several companies. Clothing retailer American Eagle fell 6.6% after reported weak first-quarter earnings.

Inflation is at a four-decade high and has been persistently squeezing businesses. Higher costs prompted companies to raise prices on everything from food to clothing to protect their margins and consumers remained resilient. Russia's invasion of Ukraine worsened the inflation picture by pushing global energy and food prices even higher.

U.S. crude oil prices were relatively stable, but are up nearly 60% in 2022. Wheat prices are up about 50% and corn prices are up 30% this year.

Supply chain problems at the heart of rising inflation were worsened in the wake of China's lockdown for several major cities.

The extra inflation squeeze has made it even more difficult for businesses to offset costs and is seemingly prompting a shift in consumer spending away from expensive items and toward necessities. It has also raised concerns that the Federal Reserve may have an even more difficult time trying to temper the impact from inflation.

The Fed is aggressively raising interest rates to fight inflation, but investors are worried that it could potentially push the economy into a recession if it moves too aggressively.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, slipped to 2.74% from 2.75% late Thursday.

___

Veiga reported from Los Angeles.


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.