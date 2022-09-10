S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
If You Want to Attract and Retain the Best Employees, You Need to Be Using This Tool
Queen Elizabeth is featured on several currencies. Now what?
Storm's fierce winds complicate California wildfire fight
US stocks rise broadly, remain on track for weekly gains
Approaching storm complicates California wildfire fight
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/9/2022
Stocks end broadly higher, breaking a 3-week losing streak
Wall Street Brushes Off Hawkish Fed Comments

Fri., September 9, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve dominated headlines this holiday-shortened week, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasizing the central bank's dedication to lowering inflation through aggressive interest rate hikes. Nevertheless, the major indexes were on track to snap a three-week losing streak at last check. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the week off by turning in their sixth-straight losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) logged its worst losing streak since 2016, the benchmarks managed to turn things around mid-week. Upbeat jobless claims data helped overshadow hawkish Fed comments and kept the momentum going, putting stocks on track to close the week higher.

This Week's Top Analyst Calls

Analysts were busy this week, issuing a number of notes as volatility gripped Wall Street. Citigroup downgraded FedEx (FDX) to "neutral," noting the deluge of headwinds the delivery name is facing. Elsewhere, discount airliner Frontier (ULCC) received a downgrade at Raymond James, Stifel named Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) one of its top picks, and Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest (PINS) after highlighting its long-term growth prospects. Plus, Goldman Sachs double-upgraded First Solar (FSLR) after noting the solar concern could catch immediate tailwinds from recently passed legislation. Analysts issued other notable bull notes to Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), RH (RH), and Moderna (MRNA).

Stocks to Keep on Your Radar

A handful of names are flashing historically bullish signals. For one, Morgan Stanley (MS) pulled back to a trendline that could help it reclaim its year-to-date breakeven level. Intuit is in a similar position (INTU), and sports attractively priced premiums at the moment. What's more, Tyson Foods (TSN) recent rout, combined with low implied volatility (IV) presents the perfect buying opportunity. Lastly, here's why our analysts recommend a new long position on Peabody Energy (BTU).

 

Quadruple Witching Week Ahead

Several noteworthy indexes are due out next week, which will gives investors insight into the state of the economy, with a small handful of corporate earnings reports set to trickle in as well. In the meantime, understand what to expect of quadruple witching week, and why this might just be a September to forget for bulls.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

