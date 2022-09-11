Wall Street Brushes Off Hawkish Fed Comments

S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales
S&P 500   4,067.36
DOW   32,151.71
QQQ   307.09
Small nuke reactors emerge as energy option, but risks loom
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
4 Low-Key Secrets to Entrepreneurial Success Every Founder Should Know
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Coastal storm cools California heat wave, dampens wildfire
US announces $40 million agricultural aid to Sri Lanka
The media is right about one thing – we are about to witness a huge economic crisis... (Ad)
Visa to start categorizing gun shop sales separately
Visa, Mastercard, AmEx to start categorizing gun shop sales

Wall Street Brushes Off Hawkish Fed Comments

Last updated on Sun., September 11, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve dominated headlines this holiday-shortened week, with U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasizing the central bank's dedication to lowering inflation through aggressive interest rate hikes. Nevertheless, the major indexes were on track to snap a three-week losing streak at last check. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and S&P 500 Index (SPX) started the week off by turning in their sixth-straight losing session, and the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) logged its worst losing streak since 2016, the benchmarks managed to turn things around mid-week. Upbeat jobless claims data helped overshadow hawkish Fed comments and kept the momentum going, putting stocks on track to close the week higher.

This Week's Top Analyst Calls

Analysts were busy this week, issuing a number of notes as volatility gripped Wall Street. Citigroup downgraded FedEx (FDX) to "neutral," noting the deluge of headwinds the delivery name is facing. Elsewhere, discount airliner Frontier (ULCC) received a downgrade at Raymond James, Stifel named Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) one of its top picks, and Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest (PINS) after highlighting its long-term growth prospects. Plus, Goldman Sachs double-upgraded First Solar (FSLR) after noting the solar concern could catch immediate tailwinds from recently passed legislation. Analysts issued other notable bull notes to Anheuser-Busch Inbev (BUD), RH (RH), and Moderna (MRNA).

Stocks to Keep on Your Radar

A handful of names are flashing historically bullish signals. For one, Morgan Stanley (MS) pulled back to a trendline that could help it reclaim its year-to-date breakeven level. Intuit is in a similar position (INTU), and sports attractively priced premiums at the moment. What's more, Tyson Foods (TSN) recent rout, combined with low implied volatility (IV) presents the perfect buying opportunity. Lastly, here's why our analysts recommend a new long position on Peabody Energy (BTU).

 

Quadruple Witching Week Ahead

Several noteworthy indexes are due out next week, which will gives investors insight into the state of the economy, with a small handful of corporate earnings reports set to trickle in as well. In the meantime, understand what to expect of quadruple witching week, and why this might just be a September to forget for bulls.

7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom

Solar is one of the fastest growing sectors in the stock market. And the recent clean energy bill that passed through the U.S. Congress as part of the Inflation Reduction Act is likely to keep that growth going. By some estimates, solar installation may triple over the next five years.

But the bullish outlook for this sector is about more than the funding the industry will receive. The Biden administration announced in June that it was suspending tariffs on solar panel components from four countries. This will be a key step in helping to untangle the supply chain for the necessary components.

This two-pronged strategy will be key to the sector achieving the Biden administration's goal of having 45% of the nation's energy supply coming from solar by 2050. That's up from the 4% the sector supplied in 2020.  

In this presentation, we're highlighting seven solar stocks that stand to benefit as solar becomes an increasingly cost-effective option for consumers and for businesses.

View the "7 Solar Stocks Leading the Clean Energy Boom".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastStock Market, Bad News is Good News

Michael Wang of Prometheus Alternative Investments discusses how individuals should approach their portfolios as the summer rally seems to have fizzled.

Listen Now to Stock Market, Bad News is Good News

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.