Wall Street closes higher after Fed says will keep rates low

In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Shares are opening mostly lower on Wall Street, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, as investors cautiously await the U.S. central bank’s latest assessment on the economy. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)
A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Wednesday as world markets cautiously awaited the U.S. central bank's latest comments on how it views the economic picture. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
Stock indexes are closing higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it expects its key interest rate to remain near zero through 2023. The central bank’s commitment to keeping rates at rock bottom lows comes even as it forecasts the economy will accelerate this year. Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares investors’ concerns. The S&P 500 index finished 0.3% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%. The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.65%, the highest since January 2020.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Stock indexes picked up in afternoon trading Wednesday after the Federal Reserve issued a statement saying it expects to keep its key interest rate near zero through 2023.
The central bank's renewed commitment to keeping rates at rock bottom lows comes even as it forecasts the economy will accelerate quickly this year. Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares investors’ concerns.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% as of 2:42 p.m. Eastern time after having been down 0.7% earlier. Treasury yields were mostly lower, reversing an earlier move higher. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note slipped to 1.65%. It had hit 1.67%, at the highest level since January 2020, shortly before the 2 p.m. Eastern time release of the Fed’s latest economic and interest rate projections.
Investors were monitoring remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a news conference to see what the central bank may do to combat inflation.
Gains in industrial stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending helped outweigh a pullback in technology, health care and other sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 211 points, or 0.6%, to 33,042. The Nasdaq was up 0.2%, shedding earlier losses of as much as 1.5%.
Investors are betting big that the economic malaise will dissipate as spring arrives and more Americans get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The $1,400 stimulus checks the Biden administration began sending to individuals last weekend is also helping. But faster economic activity could also translate into some degree of inflation.
Economists expect Powell will try to convince jittery financial markets that the central bank can continue providing support without igniting inflation. Those worries have recently pushed bond yields higher.
The Fed meeting “carries the potential to either allay or heighten some of the market’s recent concern with regard to the soaring bond yields,” said Jingyi Pan, senior market strategist at IG in Singapore.
Rising bond yields have hurt mostly high-flying technology stocks, which soared last year and have expensive valuations. Those big tech companies were falling again Wednesday, with Apple down 1.2%, Google's parent company Alphabet down 0.7% and Microsoft 0.8% lower.
7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future
When you say the Internet of Things (IoT) you may get different responses. I like to think of it broadly as being about connection. It’s about devices that can connect with each other, and with the internet. And this provides users with the solutions that are making our lives more convenient.
The most basic, and ubiquitous, example of an IoT device is the smartphone that many of us have with us at all times. But think about what that has led to. Home assistants, security cameras, fitness apps, and so much more are all enabled by the internet of things.
IoT took on even more importance in the pandemic as businesses had to find a way to ensure the security and viability of their networks even as their employees were scattered remotely. This created demand for edge and cloud computing solutions that are also facilitated by the internet of things.
And yes, this is just the start. The need for more and more data is powering demand for IoT solution in areas such as autonomous vehicles.
But the good news is that this is an area that is still very much in its growth phase. And that means there is no lack of companies that you can find to trade in this sector. To help you get started, we’ve put together this special presentation that highlights seven such companies and the reasons why we believe they merit adding to your portfolio.
View the "7 Internet of Things Stocks That Are a Perfect Fit to Our Connected Future".