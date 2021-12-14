Wall Street closes lower following latest inflation report

S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)
S&P 500   4,634.09 (-0.75%)
DOW   35,544.18 (-0.30%)
QQQ   388.20 (-1.04%)
AAPL   174.33 (-0.80%)
MSFT   328.34 (-3.26%)
FB   333.74 (-0.22%)
GOOGL   2,878.14 (-1.32%)
AMZN   3,381.83 (-0.28%)
TSLA   958.51 (-0.82%)
NVDA   283.37 (+0.62%)
BABA   126.58 (+3.55%)
NIO   32.30 (-4.04%)
CGC   9.15 (-1.72%)
AMD   135.60 (+1.35%)
MU   83.29 (-1.26%)
GE   92.11 (-1.10%)
T   22.29 (-0.67%)
F   20.05 (-1.86%)
DIS   149.10 (-0.88%)
PFE   55.54 (+0.62%)
AMC   24.50 (+5.42%)
ACB   5.87 (-2.00%)
BA   195.50 (-0.96%)

Wall Street closes lower following latest inflation report

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 | Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, AP Business Writers


A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Stocks are opening lower again on Wall Street Tuesday, Dec. 14, as traders took in the latest sign that inflation is still running high. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file)

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Tuesday as new data showing that inflation is still running high put a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.7%, adding to its losses from a day earlier. Nearly 70% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, led by technology stocks. Only financial sector stocks eked out a gain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.1%. Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market, closing 1% lower.

The selling came as investors received another update on persistently rising inflation. The Labor Department reported that prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier. The department's producer price index measures inflation before it reaches consumers.

Businesses have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs for months. It has been a key concern for investors as big companies pass those costs off to consumers, who have so far been absorbing higher prices on everything from groceries to clothing and other consumer products. On Friday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices surged 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, the biggest increase in 39 years.

The discouraging reports on inflation precede the last two-day meeting of the Federal Reserve this year, which started Tuesday.

“What does the Fed do with this data?" said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "That’s what investors are positioning around today.”

The S&P 500 fell 34.88 points to 4,634.09. The index set an all-time high on Friday, when it closed out its biggest weekly gain since February. The index is up 23.4% so far this year.

The Dow dropped 106.77 points to 35,544.18. The Nasdaq fell 175.64 points to 15,237.64. The Russell 2000 gave up 20.85 points to 2,159.65.

The Federal Reserve is expected to speed up the withdrawal of economic stimulus measures in the face of rising inflation. Specifically, it plans to speed up the process for trimming bond purchases, which have helped keep interest rates low and support the stock market and broader economy. Beyond that, investors are watching the central bank for any statements on how soon it might raise interest rates in 2022.

Rising inflation and the Fed’s plan to ease off its economic support are key reasons for much of the choppiness in the broader markets, said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors.

“The reality of less liquidity next year is sinking in and that’s causing massive selling in mostly overvalued momentum stocks,” he said.

Technology stocks led the market's pullback Tuesday. Microsoft fell 3.3% and Adobe slid 6.6% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500.

“Anytime there’s the thought that the Fed may raise interest rates more than what’s priced into the market those sectors become weak in the near term," Hainlin said.

A mix of retailers and several big communications companies also fell. Lowe's Cos. fell 1.9% and Google parent Alphabet fell 1.3%.

Bond yields edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.44% from 1.42%. That helped banks make gains, as they rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans. JPMorgan Chase rose 0.8% and Bank of America rose 1.3%.

Energy sector stocks fell following a 0.8% drop in the price of U.S. crude oil. Hess fell 0.8%.

Wall Street is also closely monitoring any news on the newest coronavirus variant that is spreading rapidly in Britain and some other regions. It appears to cause less severe disease than previous versions of the coronavirus, according to an analysis of data from South Africa. Pfizer's vaccine seems to offer less defense against infection from it but still offers good protection from hospitalization.


7 Defensive Stocks to Buy on Market Jitters

Defensive stocks are companies that deliver consistent revenue and earnings regardless of what is happening in the broader economy. This has the effect of allowing these stocks to outperform the market when the economy is in a downturn. But it also means that these stocks are frequently overlooked during bull markets.

After all, for many investors, particularly younger investors, but the benefit of capturing a dividend is far down on their list of priorities. But it’s specifically their ability to serve as a hedge against volatility that makes defensive stocks worthy of consideration in every portfolio.

One characteristic of defensive stocks is they have a high percentage of institutional ownership. These institutions (hedge funds, large investment banks, mutual funds, etc.) are frequently referred to as the “smart money.” By putting their money into these companies it’s a sign that the company is financially sound and likely to perform well.

Defensive stocks can be found in many sectors. In this presentation, we’re giving you one pick from various sectors.

View the "7 Defensive Stocks to Buy on Market Jitters".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)2.9$159.13+0.8%2.51%10.07Buy$173.72
Bank of America (BAC)2.5$44.13+1.3%1.90%13.25Buy$46.68
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.