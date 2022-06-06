×
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base
S&P 500   4,108.54
DOW   32,899.70
QQQ   310.88
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Inflation divide: The wealthy splurge, the poorest pull back
First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks 
Global stocks rise on improved Chinese services data
Canada fund invests $5 billion in DP World's Dubai home base

Wall Street futures point higher to open the week

Monday, June 6, 2022 | Associated Press


A Wall Street sign is shown in the Financial District, on Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street on Friday, June 3, 2022, putting indexes back into the red for the week. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street futures jumped Monday after the downturn in China's service industries eased and reports that the Biden administration MAY lift U.S. tariffs on some Chinese imports like solar panels.

Futures for the Dow climbed 0.9% and are up 1.1% on the S&P 500.

Oil prices are hovering close to $120 per barrel.

A survey showed activity in Chinese retailing and other service industries shrank in May but at a slower rate than the previous month. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported Washington plans to lift tariffs on Chinese-made solar panels and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said President Joe Biden was “looking at” ending other duties.

Shares of Canadian Solar, Sunrun and SunPower rose between 8% and 13%. First Solar rose about 3%.

Wall Street traders have been uneasy about the possibility Federal Reserve interest rates aimed at cooling inflation that is running at a four-decade high might tip the U.S. economy into a recession.

On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.6% for its eighth weekly decline in the past nine weeks. The Dow fell 1% and the Nasdaq fell 2.5%.

In midday trading Monday, the FTSE 100 in London rose 1.2%, the DAX in Frankfurt gained 1% and the CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.3% to 3,236.37 after the business news magazine Caixin said its monthly purchasing managers' index for services rose to 41.4 from April's 36.2 on a 100-point scale on which numbers below 50 show activity contracting.

“Some pockets of optimism may come from further easing of virus restrictions in Beijing,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.8% to 21,470.94 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.6% to 27,915.89. Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.5% to 7,206.30. New Zealand markets were closed for a holiday.


India's Sensex lost less than 0.1% to 55,716.30. Southeast Asian markets declined.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 47 cents to $119.34 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract gained $2 on Friday to $118.87. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced 53 cents to $120.25 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 130.63 yen from Friday's 130.85 yen. The euro rose to $1.0728 from $1.0720.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastWhere Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

In this episode, Kate’s guest is Tyler Laundon, editor of the Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities newsletters. Tyler shares his analysis of the small-cap asset class, within the lens of the broader market. He also offers some stocks he’s eyeing right now as potential watch-list candidates.

Listen Now to Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.