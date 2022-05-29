×
S&P 500   4,158.24
DOW   33,212.96
QQQ   309.10
A look at big US legal settlements amid Surfside's $1B deal
Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president
Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend
Beijing, Shanghai ease COVID restrictions as outbreaks fade
3 Stocks Under $2 That Will More Than Double in the Next 12 Months, According to Wall Street
Florida gallery owner charged with peddling fake art pieces
How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost
Wall Street Looks for Respite as Investors Place Inflation Wagers

Last updated on Sunday, May 29, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

The last full week of May saw some optimism injected into Wall Street, starting with the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJI) big triple-digit win on Monday, which was boosted by news that U.S. President Joe Biden may ease tariffs on Chinese imports. By Tuesday afternoon, the market looked like it might make a comeback from its recent selloff; and while the Dow turned things around in the final hours of trading, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) weren't so lucky thanks to a dire warning from tech concern Snap (SNAP).

At midday Wednesday, renewed strength in the retail space helped the S&P 500 and Nasdaq sport sizable gains, while the Dow hovered just under breakeven. By the session's close, the Dow joined the other benchmarks, nabbing its fourth-straight win  thanks to the Fed's latest interest rate update. Thursday saw buyout news and retail earnings boost sentiment, and the Dow recorded its fifth-straight jump after Wall Street placed bets on inflation's peak. At midday Friday, the major indexes are pacing for daily wins, and the Dow is on track to snap an eight-week losing streak thanks to upbeat inflation data.


Unpacking More Earnings Results

Earnings trickled in last week, giving investors some indication of inflation's impact. However, most notably, Snap's pre-earnings warning that it would miss top- and bottom-line expectations dragged the equity 41% lower and had major broad-market repercussions. Analysts, meanwhile, looked past Williams-Sonoma's (WSM) strong earnings, hitting the stock with a host of bear notes despite same-stores sales growth tripling forecasts. Elsewhere, Nordstrom (JWN) and Intuit (INTU) each reported a beat-and-raise, while Advance Auto Parts (AAP) hit a 12-month low after whiffing on earnings.

 

News From The Boardroom

There was a lot to report on in terms of mergers, acquisitions, and other comparable deals. Long-time shareholder of Wendy's, Trian Partners, is working towards a deal to "enhance shareholder value."  Semiconductor concern Broadcom (AVGO), meanwhile, is looking to spend around $60 billion on cloud computing company VMware (VMW). Video game maker Electronic Arts (EA) held talks with several big names concerning a buyer or merger deal. Elsewhere, multi-year defense contracts had options bulls excited about these three satellite stocks,  while Coinbase Global (COIN) prepared for its annual shareholders meeting, and Apple (AAPL) provided an update regarding its iPhone production plans. 

Stocks to Watch During the Holiday-Shortened Week

Markets are closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, but there's still plenty of inflation-related economic data on deck for investors to unpack. In addition, though earnings season is officially over, Chewy (CHWY), GameStop (GME), HP (HPQ), Salesforce.com (CRM), and Trip.com (TCOM) are a few notable names still slated to report. In the meantime, Schaeffer's Senior Market Strategist, CMT Matthew Timpane digs deeper into a historic S&P 500 weekly pattern, while Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White breaks down 25 stocks to target during the holiday-shortened week.

 


7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward

The supply chain disruptions due to the unprecedented supply and demand imbalance brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.  Transportation and logistics stocks have been in the news. This sector includes a variety of companies ranging from trucking and railroad companies to companies involved in last-mile delivery to airlines and rental cars that allow for travel and leisure.

This sector has been highly volatile. But if you've been invested in transportation stocks, you've done pretty well. The Dow Transportation Average (DTA) is up 5% in the last 12 months. However, as recently as November, the index was up more than 14%. And you would have done even better with a selection of individual stocks.

We expect that this section will continue to be volatile in 2022. However, as is the case with many sectors, some companies are better positioned than others. And that's the focus of this special presentation. We give you seven transportation stocks that are likely to outperform the sector in 2022.



View the "7 Transportation Stocks That Can Keep Your Portfolio Moving Forward".


