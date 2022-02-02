Wall Street opens higher, following global shares up

S&P 500   4,572.61 (+0.57%)
DOW   35,415.77 (+0.03%)
QQQ   367.84 (+0.63%)
AAPL   174.27 (-0.19%)
MSFT   311.44 (+0.87%)
FB   322.30 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   2,979.87 (+8.25%)
AMZN   3,036.25 (+0.41%)
TSLA   913.10 (-1.95%)
NVDA   251.84 (+2.22%)
BABA   122.83 (-3.45%)
NIO   24.12 (-2.90%)
AMD   125.45 (+7.42%)
CGC   8.28 (-3.04%)
MU   83.89 (+3.00%)
GE   97.82 (-0.13%)
T   24.27 (-0.61%)
F   20.91 (+1.21%)
DIS   142.84 (-1.14%)
AMC   16.48 (-2.25%)
PFE   52.83 (-0.45%)
ACB   4.33 (-3.13%)
BA   206.13 (-1.06%)
S&P 500   4,572.61 (+0.57%)
DOW   35,415.77 (+0.03%)
QQQ   367.84 (+0.63%)
AAPL   174.27 (-0.19%)
MSFT   311.44 (+0.87%)
FB   322.30 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   2,979.87 (+8.25%)
AMZN   3,036.25 (+0.41%)
TSLA   913.10 (-1.95%)
NVDA   251.84 (+2.22%)
BABA   122.83 (-3.45%)
NIO   24.12 (-2.90%)
AMD   125.45 (+7.42%)
CGC   8.28 (-3.04%)
MU   83.89 (+3.00%)
GE   97.82 (-0.13%)
T   24.27 (-0.61%)
F   20.91 (+1.21%)
DIS   142.84 (-1.14%)
AMC   16.48 (-2.25%)
PFE   52.83 (-0.45%)
ACB   4.33 (-3.13%)
BA   206.13 (-1.06%)
S&P 500   4,572.61 (+0.57%)
DOW   35,415.77 (+0.03%)
QQQ   367.84 (+0.63%)
AAPL   174.27 (-0.19%)
MSFT   311.44 (+0.87%)
FB   322.30 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   2,979.87 (+8.25%)
AMZN   3,036.25 (+0.41%)
TSLA   913.10 (-1.95%)
NVDA   251.84 (+2.22%)
BABA   122.83 (-3.45%)
NIO   24.12 (-2.90%)
AMD   125.45 (+7.42%)
CGC   8.28 (-3.04%)
MU   83.89 (+3.00%)
GE   97.82 (-0.13%)
T   24.27 (-0.61%)
F   20.91 (+1.21%)
DIS   142.84 (-1.14%)
AMC   16.48 (-2.25%)
PFE   52.83 (-0.45%)
ACB   4.33 (-3.13%)
BA   206.13 (-1.06%)
S&P 500   4,572.61 (+0.57%)
DOW   35,415.77 (+0.03%)
QQQ   367.84 (+0.63%)
AAPL   174.27 (-0.19%)
MSFT   311.44 (+0.87%)
FB   322.30 (+1.03%)
GOOGL   2,979.87 (+8.25%)
AMZN   3,036.25 (+0.41%)
TSLA   913.10 (-1.95%)
NVDA   251.84 (+2.22%)
BABA   122.83 (-3.45%)
NIO   24.12 (-2.90%)
AMD   125.45 (+7.42%)
CGC   8.28 (-3.04%)
MU   83.89 (+3.00%)
GE   97.82 (-0.13%)
T   24.27 (-0.61%)
F   20.91 (+1.21%)
DIS   142.84 (-1.14%)
AMC   16.48 (-2.25%)
PFE   52.83 (-0.45%)
ACB   4.33 (-3.13%)
BA   206.13 (-1.06%)

Wall Street opens higher, following global shares up

Wednesday, February 2, 2022 | The Associated Press


People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Stock prices in Tokyo and Sydney followed Wall Street higher Wednesday while China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, with the S&P 500 on track to extend its streak of gains for a fourth day. The benchmark index is up 0.5% at the open, while the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are also up 0.8% and 0.3% respectively. Shares in Google parent Alphabet are up more than 9% after it said its digital ad business propelled a 36% jump in profit last quarter. Marathon Petroleum and other energy stocks are up ahead of a decision by major oil-producing countries on production levels, expected later today. U.S. Treasury yields are down.

(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below:(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)(asterisk)

U.S. futures followed global stocks higher Wednesday as markets try to bounce back from a January slide.

In New York, S&P 500 futures climbed 0.9% while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.9%, Frankfurt's DAX gained 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.5%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.7%, boosted by gains for energy and tech stocks in a late burst of buying. The Dow rose 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%.

U.S. stocks are coming off their worst month since early in the pandemic nearly two years ago and the Nasdaq was hit hardest, falling more than 8% over the past month.

Volatility among companies in the Nasdaq composite continued Wednesday.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. rose more than 10% before the opening bell after the company reported soaring profits late Tuesday and its first stock split since 2014. On the other side is PayPal, down 17% Wednesday and heading for its worst trading day since it split from eBay in 2015 after a weak quarter and subdued guidance.

Investors are trying to figure out how the economy and corporate profits will be affected by upcoming Federal Reserve rate hikes, intended to cool inflation that has surged to a four-decade high.

Fed officials said in mid-December that plans to wind down bond purchases and other stimulus that are boosting prices would be accelerated to cool inflation.

Consumers have kept spending despite price rises, but forecasters worry retail purchases might weaken, crimping economic growth.

Investors expect the Fed to hike rates at least four times this year, starting in March.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 1.7% and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 advanced 1.2%. China was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

India’s Sensex advanced 1.2% while New Zealand’s benchmark gained 1.4% after the government reported record-low unemployment of 3.2% in the final quarter of 2021. Jakarta also advanced.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 9 cents to $88.11 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 5 cents on Tuesday to $88.20. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, declined 27 cents to $88.89 per barrel in London. It fell 10 cents the previous session to $89.16.

The dollar dipped to 114.27 yen from Tuesday's 114.71 yen. The euro rose to $1.1323 from $1.1254.

Should you invest $1,000 in eBay right now?

Before you consider eBay, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and eBay wasn't on the list.

While eBay currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
eBay (EBAY)3.0$58.75-2.9%1.23%3.23Hold$76.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.