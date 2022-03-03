Wall Street opens higher, oil prices ebb as jitters recede

S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)
S&P 500   4,380.44 (-0.14%)
DOW   33,919.66 (+0.08%)
QQQ   345.17 (-0.59%)
AAPL   166.91 (+0.21%)
MSFT   298.24 (-0.65%)
FB   205.74 (-1.14%)
GOOGL   2,696.59 (+0.19%)
AMZN   3,002.92 (-1.25%)
TSLA   862.69 (-1.95%)
NVDA   238.40 (-1.57%)
BABA   102.23 (-3.03%)
NIO   19.98 (-8.22%)
AMD   114.42 (-3.26%)
CGC   6.75 (-3.30%)
MU   90.24 (-3.28%)
GE   93.18 (-1.04%)
T   23.96 (+0.59%)
F   17.83 (-1.49%)
DIS   145.97 (-0.93%)
AMC   18.07 (-2.48%)
PFE   48.26 (+1.17%)
PYPL   104.14 (-2.32%)
ACB   3.55 (-3.53%)

Wall Street opens higher, oil prices ebb as jitters recede

Thursday, March 3, 2022 | The Associated Press


The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Oil prices are surging, Wednesday, March 2, as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, pushing crude up to $110 a barrel. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street and oil prices are easing back Thursday as markets let go of some of the jitters they’ve been having over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Major indexes added to their gains a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at the Fed’s policy meeting in two weeks, bringing relief to investors who had feared he would back more aggressive moves to fight inflation. Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed and major credit ratings agencies cut Russia’s credit rating. The S&P 500 was up 0.5% and Treasury yields rose.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were essentially flat in premarket trading while oil prices continued to climb as Russian forces bombarded Ukraine’s second-largest city and besieged two ports.

The economic fallout from the Russian invasion expanded, with Fitch Ratings and Moody's Ratings cutting Russia’s credit rating. They said the invasion and Western sanctions have hurt Moscow’s ability to repay debts and raised risks for the economy and stability.

On Wall Street, futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered between slight gains and losses a couple of hours before the market opens in New York.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London and Frankfurt’s DAX each lost 0.6% while the CAC in Paris slipped 0.2%.

The London Stock Exchange said it had suspended trading in shares of 27 companies with links to Russia, including some of the biggest in energy and steel, such as Lukoil, Gazprom, Sberbank, Rosneft and Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works.

In a notice, the exchange said the suspensions reflected recent financial sanctions and were made “in light of market conditions and in order to maintain orderly markets.”

Shares in those companies plunged with the start of Russia's invasion last week.

Global stock benchmark provider MSCI said it was removing Russian stocks from indexes widely tracked by fund managers, describing the Russian equity market is “uninvestable.”

Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed Thursday apart from a limited variety of trades rubles and in derivatives and commodities.

In currency markets, Russia’s ruble lost another 15% against the U.S. dollar and worth less than 1 cent. It has plunged since Western governments imposed sanctions that cut off much of Russia’s access to the global financial system.

In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7% to 26,577.27 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 22,467.34. The Shanghai Composite Index lost less than 0.1% to 3,481.11.

The Kospi in Seoul added 1.6% to 2,747.08 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 was 0.5% higher at 7,151.40.

India’s Sensex shed 0.3% to 55,311.33. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also advanced.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose Wednesday after Chair Jerome Powell said the Fed is set to raise its key interest rate. He said he supports a traditional hike of 0.25 percentage points instead of the bigger rise recommended by some policymakers.

Powell said the impact on the U.S. economy of Russia's attack is “highly uncertain.”

“Markets have reacted positively to the remarks, which is a debatable interpretation of Powell’s nuanced comments,” ING economists said in a report. “Volatility is the key here, and uncertainty. This isn’t going to go away any time soon.”

Share prices have swung widely as investors try to figure out how the Russian attack will affect supplies of oil, wheat and other commodities and the global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Traders already were uneasy about plans by the Fed and other central banks to fight inflation by withdrawing ultra-low interest rates that boosted stock markets.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $2.79 to $113.39 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added $2.64 to $115.57 per barrel in London.

Both gains were smaller than Wednesday's surge of more than $7 per barrel but still unusually wide margins for a daily change.

Leaders of OPEC and other major oil exporters decided Wednesday to stick to plans to gradually increase production. The coalition, made up of OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and non-cartel members led by Russia, chose to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in April.

The United States and other major oil consumers in the International Energy Agency agreed this week to release 60 million barrels from strategic reserves to boost supplies. But that has had little impact on market prices.

The dollar gained to 115.71 yen from Wednesday's 115.58 yen. The euro declined to $1.1088 from $1.1126.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.