Wall Street points lower after sixth straight weekly decline

























NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street pointed toward modest declines when markets open Monday as investors continue to weigh surging energy costs and prospects for interest rate hikes in the U.S.

Dow futures fell 0.1% and the same for the S&P 500 lost 0.3%. Global shares were mixed and oil prices fell.

Last week, U.S. benchmarks logged their sixth straight weekly drop, the longest such streak since 2011.

Some analysts worry that if the U.S. Federal Reserve raises interest rates too quickly, or by too much, that could set of a recession. A slowdown in the U.S. would almost certainly hurt the Asian region, which exports and manufactures goods for the U.S. economy.

The Fed has said it will continue to raise interest rates to temper rising inflation. The benchmark short-term interest rate was at a record low of near zero during much of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many others had spotted recession risk out in 2024, but we have been aggressive from the outset in our forecast for a potential U.S. recession this year,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

In Europe, France's CAC 40 declined 0.4% in midday trading, while Germany's DAX shed 0.7%. Britain's FTSE 100 was essentially flat.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.5% to finish at 26,547.05.

A Bank of Japan report said wholesale inflation rose a record 10% in April from the previous year, the highest since comparable records began in 1981. Japan's consumer prices have not risen at such a brisk pace in recent months. April consumer prices data are due out later this week.

In other regional trading, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3% to 7,093.00. South Korea's Kospi fell 0.3% to 2,596.58. Hong Kong's Hang Seng recouped morning losses to rise 0.3% to 19,950.21, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.3% to 3,073.75.

Even if concern over interest rate increases has been allayed somewhat, investors are still watching closely for what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might say next, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

“That does not mean the bear market is over, especially with the recession on everyone’s mind,” Innes said.

The upcoming round of corporate earnings may provide insights into how inflation is affecting businesses and consumers. Several major U.S. retailers report results later this week, including Walmart, Target and Home Depot.

Markets have slumped since late March as traders worry the Fed may not succeed in its delicate mission of slowing the economy to rein in the highest inflation in four decades without causing a recession.

Shares of Spirit Airlines jumped 13% in premarket trading on news that JetBlue is going hostile in its bid for the budget airline. JetBlue will go straight to Spirit shareholders to ask them to reject a proposed $2.9 billion acquisition by Frontier Airlines. Spirit has twice rejected JetBlue’s $3.6 billion offer.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost $1.16 to $109.33 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It jumped $4.36 to $110.49 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell $1.30 to $110.25 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 129.46 Japanese yen from 129.28 yen. The euro cost $1.0422, up from $1.0402.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target JetBlue Airways (JBLU) 2.4198 of 5 stars $10.06 +5.0% N/A -17.05 Hold $17.50

There’s no getting around it. Inflation is going to be an unwelcome guest at our holiday gatherings this year. Estimates say this will be the most expensive Thanksgiving dinner in years. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) jumped 6.2% in October. That was the biggest surge in 30 years.But the latest inflation data only confirmed what investors already knew. At least the ones that put gas in their cars or buy groceries. And yet, Washington continues to advocate even more spending. The latest “skinny” infrastructure bill will still pump over $1 trillion (that’s trillion with a “T”) into the economy. Even economists who would usually be favorably disposed to the current administration acknowledge that this will only cause inflation to increase.That means it’s a good time to consider investing in precious metals which are considered to be safe-haven assets and a hedge against inflation. But that’s not the only reason to consider precious metals. You can also get some nice growth. Gold, for example, is up more than 300% in the past 15 years. And we would certainly advocate that you consider owning a bit of physical metals if you can.However, buying precious metals stocks gives you exposure to many mining companies. As the spot price for the metals rises, it becomes more profitable for these companies to run their mining operations.