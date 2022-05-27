Wall Street points to first weekly gain in almost two months

×
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.18 (+0.97%)
MSFT   267.46 (+0.59%)
FB   191.47 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   2,188.53 (+1.52%)
AMZN   2,252.92 (+1.41%)
TSLA   723.00 (+2.16%)
NVDA   181.20 (+1.51%)
BABA   92.90 (-1.67%)
NIO   16.25 (+1.37%)
AMD   100.18 (+1.45%)
CGC   4.89 (-11.89%)
MU   71.32 (+1.02%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.26 (+1.07%)
DIS   106.43 (+0.78%)
AMC   12.61 (+3.11%)
PFE   53.86 (-0.24%)
PYPL   81.35 (+1.16%)
NFLX   193.19 (+0.94%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.18 (+0.97%)
MSFT   267.46 (+0.59%)
FB   191.47 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   2,188.53 (+1.52%)
AMZN   2,252.92 (+1.41%)
TSLA   723.00 (+2.16%)
NVDA   181.20 (+1.51%)
BABA   92.90 (-1.67%)
NIO   16.25 (+1.37%)
AMD   100.18 (+1.45%)
CGC   4.89 (-11.89%)
MU   71.32 (+1.02%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.26 (+1.07%)
DIS   106.43 (+0.78%)
AMC   12.61 (+3.11%)
PFE   53.86 (-0.24%)
PYPL   81.35 (+1.16%)
NFLX   193.19 (+0.94%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.18 (+0.97%)
MSFT   267.46 (+0.59%)
FB   191.47 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   2,188.53 (+1.52%)
AMZN   2,252.92 (+1.41%)
TSLA   723.00 (+2.16%)
NVDA   181.20 (+1.51%)
BABA   92.90 (-1.67%)
NIO   16.25 (+1.37%)
AMD   100.18 (+1.45%)
CGC   4.89 (-11.89%)
MU   71.32 (+1.02%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.26 (+1.07%)
DIS   106.43 (+0.78%)
AMC   12.61 (+3.11%)
PFE   53.86 (-0.24%)
PYPL   81.35 (+1.16%)
NFLX   193.19 (+0.94%)
S&P 500   4,091.57 (+0.83%)
DOW   32,704.84 (+0.21%)
QQQ   302.62 (+1.10%)
AAPL   145.18 (+0.97%)
MSFT   267.46 (+0.59%)
FB   191.47 (-0.08%)
GOOGL   2,188.53 (+1.52%)
AMZN   2,252.92 (+1.41%)
TSLA   723.00 (+2.16%)
NVDA   181.20 (+1.51%)
BABA   92.90 (-1.67%)
NIO   16.25 (+1.37%)
AMD   100.18 (+1.45%)
CGC   4.89 (-11.89%)
MU   71.32 (+1.02%)
T   21.29 (-0.14%)
GE   77.75 (+0.96%)
F   13.26 (+1.07%)
DIS   106.43 (+0.78%)
AMC   12.61 (+3.11%)
PFE   53.86 (-0.24%)
PYPL   81.35 (+1.16%)
NFLX   193.19 (+0.94%)

Wall Street points to first weekly gain in almost two months

Friday, May 27, 2022 | The Associated Press


The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial District, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening solidly in the green on Wall Street, Thursday, May 26, 2022, as investors applaud a strong set of quarterly results from Macy's and other retailers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street edged higher before markets opened early Friday, putting major benchmarks in a position for their first week of gains after a seven-week losing streak.

Future contracts for the Dow Industrial Average rose less than 0.1% and the S&P 500 rose 0.2%.

It would take a significant sell-off Friday to drag benchmarks back into negative territory for the week after strong quarterly earnings from big retailers Thursday propelled markets solidly higher. Heading into Friday’s trading session, major benchmarks are up between 3.4% and 4.4% for the week.

The U.S. retail sector is being closely watched by investors looking for more details on just how much pain inflation is inflicting on companies and consumers. Inflation is at a four-decade high and businesses have been raising prices on everything from food to clothing to offset higher costs.

There were bust results from Macy's, Dollar Tree and Dollar General on Thursday. Shares of Dollar Tree jumped nearly 22%, Macy's rose 19% and Dollar General gained more than 14%.

European shares rose in midday trading Friday, with France's CAC 40 adding 0.9%, Germany's DAX up 0.9% and Britain's FTSE 100 adding 0.3%.

Benchmarks in Asia finished higher, including Japan, China, Australia and South Korea.

“Improved risk sentiments in Wall Street, along with earnings outperformance from Alibaba and Baidu, may aid to fuel some upside for the Asia region into today’s session,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Shares of Alibaba and Baidu surged after they reported better than expected results, easing some concerns about the negative impact from restrictions to curb COVID-19 infections. Both shares continued to rise.

Gauging Japan's economic path will be on investors' minds as data on manufacturing, housing and employment for April are set to be released next week. Some analysts expect the numbers to be dim because of a slowdown in exports to China during that period.


But some optimism is also in the air, with Tokyo's restrictions on tourists easing and the daily cap raising from 10,000 incoming people to 20,000 starting June 10. The Japanese government, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, is also set to push ahead in parliamentary discussions with a supplementary budget, another possible plus for investors.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to finish at 26,781.68. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.1% to 7,182.70. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.0% to 2,638.05. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 2.9% to 20,697.36, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 0.2% to 3,130.24.

Moody’s Investors Service lowered the 2022 growth projections for G-20 economies to 3.1% in 2022, down from 5.9% growth in 2021. The latest forecast is half a percentage point lower than the 3.6% growth estimated in March. Slowing economic activity in China from the nation's “zero COVID” policy is dampening growth, Moody's said.

The impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine worsened inflation pressures by fueling higher energy and key food commodity costs. Supply chain problems worsened in the wake of China’s lockdown for several major cities as it tried to contain COVID-19 cases.

Consumers have been resilient about spending, but the pressure from inflation remains persistent and could be prompting a pullback or shift in spending from more expensive things to necessities.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude slipped 74 cents to $113.35 a barrel. U.S. crude oil prices rose 3.4% Thursday, and are up more than 55% for the year. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 67 cents to $113.50 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched down to 126.95 Japanese yen from 127.10 yen. The euro cost $1.0716, down from $1.0733.


7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market

Large-cap stocks are foundational elements of every portfolio. These steady performers may not excite growth investors in the midst of a bull market. However, in periods of volatility, large-cap stocks act as a port in the storm.

Large-cap stocks offer investors some important benefits. First, by definition large-cap stocks are companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. This is an indication that the company has a mature business that carries less risk of having a significant downturn in business during economic downturns.

Second, large-cap stocks frequently pay dividends. These dividends offset the relatively slower growth in the company’s stock price and can lead to an impressive comprehensive total return. In several cases these companies have increased their dividends over a long period of time making them members of the Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings club.

Large-cap stocks also give investors access to a significant amount of financial data. This makes it easy for investors to conduct their due diligence and understand how profitable an investment is likely to be.

In this special presentation, we’re giving you a look at seven large-cap stocks that have a bullish outlook at a time when the market is likely to remain volatile.



View the "7 Large-Cap Stocks to Help Navigate a Volatile Market".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.