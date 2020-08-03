Wall Street rises with global markets; Big Tech leads again

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is starting August with more gains, and U.S. stocks are climbing in early Monday trading following encouraging reports from around the world on the economy.
The S&P 500 was 0.7% higher, tacking more gains onto its four-month winning streak, with Big Tech once again leading the way. Treasury yields also ticked higher in a sign of lessened pessimism.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 215 points, or 0.8%, at 26,643, as of 10:05 a.m. Eastern time, and the gains for tech stocks helped the Nasdaq composite jump 1.3%.
Many competing currents are pushing the market in different directions, but the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the economy remain the most forceful.
Reports showed that European manufacturing strengthened more in July than economists expected, which helped to lift markets globally. The gains built after a follow-up report showed U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month at a faster pace than economists expected. The reports added to evidence that the global economy at least temporarily halted its freefall from earlier this year.
Earlier in the day, a private survey which showed China’s manufacturing activity also grew at a faster rate in July than expected.
In Washington, meanwhile, slow, grinding negotiations on a huge relief effort for the U.S. economy are set to resume on Monday. Both the Trump administration negotiating team and top Capitol Hill Democrats reported progress over the weekend, though differences remain. At least several more days of talks are expected.
The discussions have taken on more urgency because $600 in weekly benefits for laid-off workers from the federal government have expired, just as the number of layoffs ticks up across the country amid a resurgence of coronavirus counts and business restrictions.
Big Tech has remained almost immune to such concerns, though, driving higher through the pandemic on expectations that it can continue to grow.
Microsoft jumped 3.8% after it confirmed that it’s in talks to buy the U.S. arm of TikTok, a Chinese-owned video app that is very popular but that also has drawn the White House's scrutiny. Microsoft said its CEO, Satya Nadella, has talked with President Donald Trump about it, and the tech giant expects the talks with TikTok to end no later than Sept. 15 either with a deal or not.
Apple added 4.6%, piling more gains onto its 10.5% gain Friday following a blowout report showing that its profits during the spring easily topped Wall Street’s expectations.
Those two stocks are the biggest in the U.S. stock market, which gives their movements huge sway over indexes. The pair alone accounted for about two-thirds of the S&P 500’s morning gain.
Health care stocks were also strong, with Varian Medical surging 21.7% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Germany-based Siemens Healthineers said it will buy the cancer therapy and research company in a deal worth roughly $16.4 billion.
Germany's DAX stock index returned 2.3% following the strong reports on European manufacturing. France's CAC 40 rose 1.6%, and the FTSE 100 in London gained 1.6%.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 jumped 2.2%, South Korea's Kospi edged up 0.1% and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong slipped 0.6%. Stocks in Shanghai rose 1.8%
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.56% from 0.53% late Friday.
Benchmark U.S. crude rose 1.3% to $40.78 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.2% at $43.61 per barrel.
___
This story has been corrected to remove reference to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings being the operator of a cruise ship with coronavirus infections. That ship was operated by Hurtigruten, a different company.
___
AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.
Companies Mentioned in This Article
6 Gambling Stocks Ready For a Rebound
If you didn’t believe that gambling stocks are a worthwhile investment, consider this. The Business Research Company projects the global gambling market to reach $565.4 billion through 2022. That assumes that the industry will continue growing at is annual rate of 5.9%.
The gambling industry is composed of many segments. There are casinos, lotteries, and the now legalized segment of sports betting. But gambling is also broken down into offline gambling, online gambling and even virtual reality gambling. In fact, virtual reality gambling is projected to grow at an annual rate of 21.5% until 2022.
But virtual reality is only one of a number of emerging technologies that are changing the “traditional” face of the gambling industry. There are now hybrid games – the combination of online and land-based games and even augmented reality games.
And don’t forget about fantasy sports. Fantasy sports has created an entire industry and it wasn’t created for one person to have bragging rights over their buddies. Fantasy sports is a multi-million industry.
But like many other segments of the economy, gambling stocks were hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only were casinos closed, but live sports were also put on hold. This dried up many of the traditional avenues of gambling, and gambling stocks sank lower as a result.
However, the global economy is starting to re-open. And while it was thought that casinos would be one of the last to come back, there are casinos that are starting to re-open. And, it’s becoming more and more likely that there will be live sports (likely without fans initially) sooner rather than later. And that will open up the fantasy sports market.
These stocks tend to move quickly. So now is the time to take action. That’s why we’ve created this special presentation that highlights 6 gambling stocks that are ready for a rebound. The sell-off was real, but so will the comeback. And when it does, these stocks may cost much more than they do now.
View the "6 Gambling Stocks Ready For a Rebound".