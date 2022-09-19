Wall Street slips ahead of expected interest rate hike

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)
S&P 500   3,876.15 (+0.07%)
DOW   30,872.91 (+0.16%)
QQQ   289.54 (+0.08%)
AAPL   152.28 (+1.05%)
MSFT   244.11 (-0.26%)
META   147.38 (+0.75%)
GOOGL   102.44 (-0.35%)
AMZN   124.07 (+0.44%)
TSLA   307.81 (+1.47%)
NVDA   134.10 (+1.61%)
NIO   20.58 (+2.13%)
BABA   86.70 (+0.31%)
AMD   77.28 (+1.01%)
T   16.85 (+0.66%)
MU   52.69 (-0.30%)
CGC   3.18 (+0.32%)
F   14.93 (+1.43%)
GE   67.22 (+1.25%)
DIS   108.52 (+0.25%)
AMC   9.10 (+1.34%)
PYPL   94.60 (+0.64%)
PFE   45.37 (-1.43%)
NFLX   240.18 (+0.02%)

Wall Street slips ahead of expected interest rate hike

Mon., September 19, 2022 | Damian J. Troise, AP Business Writer

A Wall Street sign hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in New York. Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday, putting the market on track for another week of sizable losses. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Monday as investors brace for another big interest rate increase this week from the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 27 points, or 0.1%, to 30,799 and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%.

Health care stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Pfizer fell 2.1%. Energy stocks also slipped as U.S. crude oil prices fell 1.5%.

Wall Street remains focused on inflation and the Federal Reserve's attempt to lower prices by aggressively raising interest rates. On Wednesday, the central bank will announce its latest decision on rates and is expected to raise its benchmark rate, which influences interest rates throughout the economy, another three-quarters of a percentage point.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Fed action, rose to 3.96% from 3.87% late Friday. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.49% from 3.45%.

The broader market is coming off of its worst week in three months following a surprisingly hot report on inflation and big companies, including FedEx, warning about worsening trends in the economy.

Wall Street has been worried that the Fed's plan to cool the hottest inflation in four decades could be too aggressive and throw the economy into a recession by pumping the brakes on growth too hard. The higher rates also tend to weigh on stocks, especially the pricier technology sector.

Investors will get another update on the housing sector on Wednesday when the National Association of Realtors releases August figures for sales of previously occupied homes.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbed above 6% last week for the first time since the housing crash of 2008. The higher rates could make an already tight housing market even more expensive for American homebuyers.


Britain was observing a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II. Germany's DAX rose 0.1% while the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 1% while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.3%. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report from Bangkok.

7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear

Investing in a bull market is fun and relatively easy. When the major indexes are hitting new highs seemingly every day, it's easy to find stocks to buy. By contrast, investing in a bear market may not be as enjoyable. But it's necessary, and when you have a strategy it doesn't have to be hard.

One timeless bear market strategy is to buy dividend stocks. And for investors looking to take even more risk out of this strategy, investors can elect to buy a group of stocks known as dividend aristocrats. These are companies that have a history of issuing, and growing, its dividend year – after year – after year. In fact, to be a member of this exclusive group, a company must have increased its dividend every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

In this special presentation, we'll analyze seven dividend aristocrats who are giving investors a good balance between growth and value. This makes them strong additions to your portfolio as part of a defensive strategy to weather a recession.

Here are 7 dividend aristocrats that can help your portfolio thrive in a bear market.

View the "7 Dividend Aristocrats to Help You Take the Bite Out of the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDo These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

ETF portfolio manager, Dave Gilreath offers a perspective on “dividend achievers” and why these deserve a role in your portfolio

Listen Now to Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.