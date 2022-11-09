Wall Street washout as stocks tumble, crypto dives further

S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)
S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)
S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)
S&P 500   3,748.57 (-2.08%)
DOW   32,513.94 (-1.95%)
QQQ   263.51 (-2.24%)
AAPL   134.92 (-3.28%)
MSFT   224.83 (-1.77%)
META   101.49 (+5.20%)
GOOGL   87.30 (-1.80%)
AMZN   86.22 (-4.18%)
TSLA   177.43 (-7.25%)
NVDA   137.73 (-5.68%)
NIO   9.20 (-12.88%)
BABA   64.90 (-4.74%)
AMD   59.93 (-6.14%)
T   18.39 (-0.97%)
MU   55.90 (-2.77%)
CGC   3.22 (+0.63%)
F   13.30 (-3.06%)
GE   83.15 (-1.01%)
DIS   86.84 (-13.07%)
AMC   5.13 (-8.72%)
PYPL   78.93 (-2.71%)
PFE   46.74 (-1.29%)
NFLX   254.60 (-3.36%)

Wall Street washout as stocks tumble, crypto dives further

Wed., November 9, 2022 | Damian J. Troise And Stan Choe, AP Business Writers

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Wednesday as unease flared in far-ranging corners of financial markets, and Wall Street gave back a big chunk of the gains it had built in a rally running up to Election Day.

The S&P 500 lost 2.1%, or 79.54 points, to 3,748.57 and erased most of its gain from what had been a three-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 646.89 points, or 2%, to 32,513.94, while the Nasdaq composite tumbled 263.02, or 2.5%, to 10,353.17.

Several sources of disappointment were behind the drops. Worries rose about possible spillovers into other markets from the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence, where prices are plunging again, while a batch of sour profit reports from big-name companies like The Walt Disney Co. also hurt stocks. There's also still uncertainty about whether Tuesday’s elections will result in a Congress that would prevent the kinds of sweeping economic changes that make Wall Street nervous

Looming over all of it is a report scheduled for Thursday, when the U.S. government will show just how bad inflation was across the country. That reading will likely have a big effect on how much further the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to get inflation under control. Fears about such increases have been by far the dominant force shaking Wall Street this year.

“This is like a marathon and we’re in the early part of it,” said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

The Federal Reserve has already hiked its key overnight interest rate up to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from virtually zero in March, and a growing number of investors expect it to top 5% next year.

By making it more expensive for people and companies to borrow money, the Fed is intentionally slowing the economy and jobs market in hopes of stamping down inflation near its highest level in four decades. But the Fed threatens to create a recession if it goes too far, and high rates in the meantime drag down on prices for stocks and all kinds of investments.


Cryptocurrencies have felt some of the worst pain from the Fed’s whiplash move away from the record-low interest rates instituted during the pandemic's recession. Bitcoin fell even further Wednesday, below $15,900 from its record of nearly $69,000 set last year. It's down more than 14% over the last day.

This latest plunge for crypto, including a 17% drop for ethereum, comes amid worries about the financial strength of one of the industry’s biggest trading exchanges, FTX. A mega player in the industry, Binance, said late Wednesday it was walking away from a deal to buy its troubled rival, which needed a rescue after users began scrambling to pull their money out.

Binance said it made the move after doing its due diligence and looking at FTX's accounting books, while also citing reports about how FTX handled its customers' funds.

Earlier in the day, before Binance said it was nixing the deal, its CEO said that “FTX going down is not good for anyone in the industry.”

“Do not view it as a ‘win for us,’” Changpeng Zhao, who goes by his initials CZ, said in a letter to Binance employees that he posted on Twitter. “User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators will scrutinize exchanges even more.”

Stocks of companies embedded in the crypto economy also continued to sink. Robinhood Markets lost another 13.8% and is down 31.6% so far this week. Coinbase Global fell 9.5% to bring its drop for the week to 21.8%

Elsewhere on Wall Street, Disney sank 13.2% for the largest loss in the S&P 500 after reporting results for the latest quarter that fell well short of analysts’ expectations.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms was one of Wednesday's rare bright spots for investors. It rose 5.2% after saying it will cut costs by laying off 11,000, or about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes. It nevertheless is still down nearly 70% for the year so far.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 4.08% from 4.13% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for Fed action, dropped to 4.60% from 4.66%.

___

AP Business Writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

7 Stocks with a Great Setup for 2023

2022 is nearly in the books, and for many investors turning the page to a new year can't come soon enough. Will 2023 be better for stocks? If history is a guide it will be.

In the 12 months following mid-term elections (the elections held in the middle of a president's four-year term), stocks have performed well. This is typically because mid-term elections tend not to go well for the party that sits in the White House.

The reasons for that trend are not something that's in our wheelhouse. We're just looking at what it means for stocks. And what it suggests is that next year the markets could see a strong recovery…at some point. But as is frequently the case, you have to be in the right stocks.  

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're taking a look at seven stocks that have a strong case to be made for growth in the coming year. And some of these stocks are offering a good entry point for investors right now.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.