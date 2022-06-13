×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   280.11
WTO holds big meeting to tackle vaccines, food shortages
Asian shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
India, China growing markets for shunned Russian oil
Average US gasoline price jumps 39 cents to $5.10 per gallon
World shares sink after inflation-driven retreat on Wall St
North Korea plans crackdown as Kim pushes for internal unity
UK to introduce law unilaterally changing post-Brexit rules
Wall Streets Ends Bloodshed Week With Hot CPI

Last updated on Monday, June 13, 2022 | 2022 Schaeffers Investment Research

Concerns over the state of the economy dominated Wall Street this week. While stocks ultimately finished above breakeven on Monday, volatility maintained its iron grip on the market, with all three major benchmarks paring gains by the end of the session. The 10-year Treasury yield was to blame, after it reached its highest level in more than a month, stifling the tailwinds U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to lift specific tariffs generated. Those gains came on Tuesday, despite Target's (TGT) slashed profit forecast. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) scored a notable win, though investors still feared a potential recession, after the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow tracker showed lackluster growth for the second quarter.

Steep losses followed on Thursday, however, as bond yields rose once again, igniting economic growth fears. Still, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) recorded its lowest close since April 21. Those losses deepened on Thursday, with the Dow tumbling, while both the S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (IXIC) plummeted as well. Disappointing jobless claims data, in addition to jitters over the consumer price index (CPI) for May, weighed on sentiment. The long-awaited inflation data came on Friday, much to Wall Street's dismay, as the CPI scored its sharpest rise since 1981. At midday, all three major indexes were lower, while eyeing second-straight weekly losses


Analyst Attention This Week

Brokerage firms were particularly active over the last few days. Raymond James said Spotify (SPOT) is more reliable than streaming name Netflix (NFLX), the latter of which earned a downgrade at Goldman Sachs. The analyst also turned bearish on Docusign (DOCU) following its dismal earnings results. Five Below (FIVE) also took a post-earnings drubbing, attracting no fewer than 11 price-target cuts. 

It wasn't all doom and gloom, though. Exxon Mobil (XOM) popped after Evercore ISI upgraded it on a move deemed a "valuation call." Peabody Energy (BTU) was also in analysts' good graces, with Jefferies bumping the security amid higher energy prices. Meanwhile, Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) brushed off a slew of bull notes, and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) edged lower despite a Credit Suisse upgrade. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) received an upgrade as well due to the likelihood of a merger deal with JetBlue Airways (JBLU).

 

 

Stocks Attracting High Options Volume 

The options pits were busy as well. Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) and ON Semiconductor (ON) were on the radar, before the two join the SPX later this month. Another chip name that saw unusually high options activity was Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), while electric vehicle (EV) concern Nio (NIO) saw double the amount of options normally traded after earnings. Upbeat Covid-19 booster news from Moderna (MRNA) also made waves in the options pits, while options bulls blasted Western Digital (WDC) on news that the company was evaluating strategic alternatives to increase value for long-term shareholders. 

Fed Statement in Focus Next Week

All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve next week, which will release a key statement, alongside its projections. A host of indexes that will give clues into the economy are on tap as well, including the producer price index (PPI), as well as the import price, empire state manufacturing, and National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) home builders indexes. The earnings docket looks bare, but Adobe (ADBE), Kroger (KR), and Oracle (ORCL) are still set to report. In the meantime, check this signal that may be indicative of a market bottom, and understand how to take advantage of stock splits.


7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.



View the "7 Metaverse Stocks That May Go Out of This World".


