Walmart agrees to sell its business in Argentina

This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart is spreading out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November 2020 in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart will sell its business in Argentina as it continues to restructure its international division.
Walmart will continue to support the business transition services and sourcing agreements under Grupo de Narvaez, the company that is acquiring it, but it will not retain an equity stake.
Walmart Argentina began operations in 1995 with a single shop in Buenos Aires. It has since expanded to more than 90 locations and 9,000 workers under the brands Changomas, Mi Changomas, Walmart Supercenter and Punto Mayorista. The Changomas, Mi Changomas, and Punto Mayorista signs will remain on the stores, but Walmart Supercenters will be renamed.
Walmart operates stores in 27 countries under various names and has taken some lumps as it has attempted to export its low-price strategy overseas. The Bentonville, Arkansas, retailer has given up on operations in several international markets over the past 15 years including Germany and South Korea. In many cases, it has lacked the scale to press local suppliers on price as it does in the United States.
In October, Walmart said it was selling its British supermarket chain Asda for 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion). Walmart is retaining a minority stake and a seat of the board at Asda.
In 2018, Walmart Inc. sold an 80% stake in its Brazilian operations to a global private equity firm. Walmart gave up in Germany and South Korea in 2006.
________
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love
There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Given the sheer number of hardware makers, social networks, software companies, service providers and other tech stocks, it can be hard to identify which tech companies are going to outperform the market.
Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 15,000 distinct recommendations for technology companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same tech stock.
This slide show lists the 15 technology companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.
View the "15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love".