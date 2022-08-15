S&P 500   4,297.14 (+0.40%)
DOW   33,912.44 (+0.45%)
QQQ   333.06 (+0.81%)
AAPL   173.19 (+0.63%)
MSFT   293.47 (+0.53%)
META   180.89 (+0.22%)
GOOGL   122.08 (+0.33%)
AMZN   143.18 (-0.26%)
TSLA   927.96 (+3.10%)
NVDA   190.32 (+1.73%)
NIO   21.30 (+0.90%)
BABA   94.20 (-0.60%)
AMD   101.01 (+0.18%)
MU   64.70 (-0.52%)
T   18.39 (+0.66%)
CGC   3.82 (+15.76%)
F   16.32 (+0.87%)
GE   79.81 (-0.15%)
DIS   124.26 (+2.21%)
AMC   24.21 (-0.94%)
PYPL   101.51 (+0.41%)
PFE   49.75 (-0.72%)
NFLX   249.11 (-0.08%)
Walmart deal with Paramount gives members streaming perks

Mon., August 15, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart Inc. said Monday it has signed a deal with Paramount Global to offer the entertainment company's streaming service as a perk to subscribers of the discounter's shipping subscription service.

The move is part of efforts by the nation's largest retailer to better compete with Amazon's Prime membership program, which offers an array of perks.

Starting in September, subscribers to Walmart+ will be have access to the Paramount+ Essential Plan, which includes ads and offers original dramas such as “1883” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” along with the preschool franchise “PAW Patrol,” recent blockbuster films such as “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” and live sports.

The cost of Walmart+ will remain $98 a year, or $12.95 a month, the retailer said. It includes free shipping on items and discounts on gasoline. An Amazon Prime membership costs $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, and includes the Amazon Video service, original programming and free gaming, among other perks.

Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, has never disclosed the number of members it has signed up but said on Monday that it has had monthly growth in membership since its launch in September 2020.

Terms of the deal with New York-based Paramount Global were not disclosed.

