Walmart grows stronger in pandemic; quarterly hit $133.75B

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer delivered a 56% increase in its fiscal third-quarter profits while revenue rose 5.3%. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains.
Third-quarter profits surged 56% and revenue hit $133.75 billion, a 5.3% increase. Both were better that Wall Street had projected. Online sales spiked nearly 80% after nearly doubling in the previous quarter.
Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6.4%.
It is a promising sign for Walmart ahead of the coming holiday season and the quarter provides more evidence that its expansion into online grocery is widening the gap with rivals.
Still, the Bentonville, Arkansas, company faces increasing challenges from Amazon.com, which on Tuesday opened an online pharmacy that will challenge Walmart's own business.
The potential impact of Amazon’s arrival in the pharmaceutical space rippled through that sector immediately. Before the opening bell, Shares of CVS Health Corp. fell almost 7%. Walgreens and Rite Aid tumbled 10%.
Americans have come to rely on big box stores like Walmart, Home Depot and Target, as well as Amazon, as lifelines during the start of the pandemic. Because of what they could offer they remained open even when hundreds of other retailers where ordered closed.
Customer loyalty has grown stronger even as those lockdowns were lifted, but infections are surging again and that could deal another round of pain to most retailers.
The big box stores, however, will in all likelihood remain open and an aggressive push into online sales is making them even stronger heading into the holiday season.
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now
The U.S. economy contracted by 5% in the first quarter. That was slightly larger than the 4.8 decline that was previously forecast. On the same day that GDP was released, we also learned that the ranks of those filing for unemployment claims exceeded 40 million.
But as sobering as those numbers are, they’re not completely surprising. The U.S. economy was effectively shut down as citizens did their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the cost of those efforts is just being measured.
And one of those measurements comes in the all-important Consumer Confidence Index. The index ticked up slightly in May to 86.6. While this number is about 30% lower than where the index sat In February, it’s significantly higher than where it sat at the trough of the financial crisis and subsequent recession.
And a big reason for that is that while the brick-and-mortar economy shut down, the digital economy helped give the economy a pulse.
Consumption is a key part of our economy. That’s why consumer confidence makes up 70% of the U.S. economy. And one of the key ways that consumers express that confidence or lack thereof, is in the retail sector.
For the last few years, the story of retail has been about which retailers were going to be able to successfully compete in the e-commerce space that is still owned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadly, we’re discovering that some companies, like J.C. Penney, were late to adapt in a meaningful way. But that isn’t the case for all retailers.
In this special presentation, we are identifying 7 retail stocks that have done well through this turbulent time and should use that as a springboard to continued growth.
View the "7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now".