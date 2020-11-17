Walmart grows stronger in pandemic; quarterly sales up 5.3%

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, a woman pushes a shopping cart to enter a Walmart in Rolling Meadows, Ill. Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer delivered a 56% increase in its fiscal third-quarter profits while revenue rose 5.3%. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic that has felled other national chains.
Third-quarter profits surged 56% and revenue hit $133.75 billion, a 5.3% increase. Both were better that Wall Street had projected. Online sales spiked nearly 80% after nearly doubling in the previous quarter.
Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6.4%.
It is a promising sign for Walmart ahead of the coming holiday season and the quarter provides more evidence that its expansion into online grocery is widening the gap with rivals. In September it launched a membership program to deliver what people want more than ever in a pandemic as they reduce their public exposure: convenience.
Big box stores are thriving even as thousands of retail stores and national chains suffer.
That was on display Tuesday as Home Depot reported a 23% quarterly sales surge. At Kohl's, a more traditional retailer, sales dropped 13.3% and it lost money.
More of the same is expected this week in quarterly earnings reports from Target, Lowe’s and Macy’s.
Customer loyalty at big box stores grew stronger even as spring lockdowns were lifted, but infections are surging again and that could deal another round of pain to other retailers.
Walmart is making further accommodations for that surge, spreading its traditional Black Friday sale over three separate events in November. Some of the most enticing offers are going online to encourage customers to stay at home.
Walmart on Saturday will again begin counting the customers that enter its stores, as it did in the spring, to control the number of shoppers inside stores.
While it navigates the surge in infections it many regions in the U.S., it is retreating further from efforts to expand internationally.
Walmart on Monday said it would sell off 85% of its Japanese supermarket subsidiary Seiyu in a deal valued at 172.5 billion ($1.6 billion). It said earlier this month it was backing out of Argentina.
Last month, Walmart said it would sell its British supermarket chain Asda for 6.8 billion pounds ($8.8 billion), though it will keep a minority stake and a seat of the board.
_____
Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio
Companies Mentioned in This Article Compare These Stocks Add These Stocks to My Watchlist
8 Consumer Staples Stocks That Offer Good Value
Chances are you’ve been spending more time at home than usual. You may also be spending more of your budget on some creature comforts that might normally make it on your shopping list. These are the consumer staples that you rely on every day.
And that’s what makes the consumer staples one of the most interesting sectors for investors.
For starters, consumer staples are defensive stocks. They are stocks that tend to perform well when the economy is doing well or when it is performing poorly. That’s because they are essentials like toilet paper, packaged foods and beverages, even alcohol and tobacco.
Now the opposite side of this coin is that the price you pay for these items is somewhat fixed. And that means these stocks don’t fit the definition of growth stocks. But the Covid-19 pandemic has changed that equation a little bit. It’s not that people are necessarily paying more for these items. But they are buying more of these items.
And this means that consumer staples are having their moment in the sun. However, it also means that right now there are several consumer staples that are looking a little pricey. But if you know anything about these stocks, you know that many of these companies are mature companies that pay a respectable, and safe, dividend.
Fortunately, there are still several stocks that appear to have room to grow and offer a nice dividend for investors.
View the "8 Consumer Staples Stocks That Offer Good Value".