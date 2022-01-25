Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)
S&P 500   4,323.15 (-1.97%)
DOW   33,879.79 (-1.41%)
QQQ   343.69 (-2.72%)
AAPL   157.66 (-2.45%)
MSFT   288.44 (-2.68%)
FB   300.56 (-2.64%)
GOOGL   2,558.01 (-2.22%)
AMZN   2,797.40 (-3.23%)
TSLA   915.18 (-1.59%)
NVDA   222.16 (-4.95%)
BABA   119.36 (-0.84%)
NIO   24.05 (-3.30%)
AMD   111.76 (-4.09%)
CGC   7.16 (-3.24%)
MU   80.14 (-3.39%)
GE   89.11 (-8.05%)
T   25.92 (-1.59%)
F   19.86 (-2.60%)
DIS   133.30 (-3.03%)
AMC   16.32 (-1.92%)
PFE   51.63 (+0.17%)
ACB   4.18 (-3.24%)
BA   199.74 (-2.18%)

Walmart invests in indoor vertical farming startup Plenty

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | Anne D'innocenzio, The Associated Press


This undated photo provided by Walmart via Plenty, shows the Plenty Farms South San Francisco grow room. Plenty says its vertical towers can grow multiple crops on one platform with consistent flavor and deliver higher yields per acre compared to that of a field. Walmart said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores. (Spencer Lowell/Plenty/Courtesy of Walmart via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart said Tuesday it has taken a stake in agriculture startup Plenty, becoming the first large U.S. retailer to significantly invest in indoor vertical farming as a way to deliver fresher produce to its stores.

Vertical farmers tout their high-quality produce that brings higher yields while using less water and land. The method also doesn’t use pesticide, and the produce can be grown year round near the point of distribution, increasing the reliability of supply.

Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, declined to comment on the size of its investment or the financial terms of the deal. But the retailer based in Bentonville, Arkansas, said that it will join Plenty’s board at the close of the transaction.

The deal comes as grocery stores are under pressure to have more environmentally friendly practices. Plenty, based in San Francisco, is one of many players in the fast-growing field of indoor farming. Others include Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest, and New York-based Gotham Greens.

In a recent global survey, consulting firm Agritecture — which works with urban farmers — found that at least 74 indoor farming companies were founded in 2020 alone.

Plenty, which was founded in 2014 and has a vertical farm in South San Francisco, also operates an indoor plant science research facility in Laramie, Wyoming. It is now building in Compton, California, what it says will be the world’s highest output vertical indoor farm, due to open in the second half of this year.

Plenty said its vertical farming towers are designed to grow multiple crops on one platform in a building the size of a big box retail store. Its systems feature vertical plant towers, LED lighting and robots to plant, feed and harvest crops. It says its farms use 1% of the land that an outdoor farm requires while delivering anywhere from 150 to 350 times more food per acre.

Walmart said that under the deal, Plenty’s Compton farm will send leafy greens to Walmart's California stores beginning later this year. It said the vertical farms will supplement, but won't not replace, traditional farming practices, while helping increase the food supply in a sustainable way.

___

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.