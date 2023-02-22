Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
QQQ   294.06 (-2.36%)
AAPL   147.67 (-3.20%)
MSFT   252.82 (-2.03%)
META   170.66 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   91.27 (-3.26%)
AMZN   96.27 (-0.96%)
TSLA   195.02 (-6.38%)
NVDA   207.78 (-2.85%)
NIO   9.96 (-2.26%)
BABA   94.59 (-5.42%)
AMD   76.86 (-2.09%)
T   19.32 (-0.62%)
F   12.16 (-5.66%)
MU   57.83 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.36 (-5.98%)
GE   82.91 (-0.16%)
DIS   101.68 (-3.36%)
AMC   6.27 (+19.66%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.83%)
PYPL   75.27 (+0.82%)
NFLX   338.73 (-2.65%)
QQQ   294.06 (-2.36%)
AAPL   147.67 (-3.20%)
MSFT   252.82 (-2.03%)
META   170.66 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   91.27 (-3.26%)
AMZN   96.27 (-0.96%)
TSLA   195.02 (-6.38%)
NVDA   207.78 (-2.85%)
NIO   9.96 (-2.26%)
BABA   94.59 (-5.42%)
AMD   76.86 (-2.09%)
T   19.32 (-0.62%)
F   12.16 (-5.66%)
MU   57.83 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.36 (-5.98%)
GE   82.91 (-0.16%)
DIS   101.68 (-3.36%)
AMC   6.27 (+19.66%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.83%)
PYPL   75.27 (+0.82%)
NFLX   338.73 (-2.65%)
QQQ   294.06 (-2.36%)
AAPL   147.67 (-3.20%)
MSFT   252.82 (-2.03%)
META   170.66 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   91.27 (-3.26%)
AMZN   96.27 (-0.96%)
TSLA   195.02 (-6.38%)
NVDA   207.78 (-2.85%)
NIO   9.96 (-2.26%)
BABA   94.59 (-5.42%)
AMD   76.86 (-2.09%)
T   19.32 (-0.62%)
F   12.16 (-5.66%)
MU   57.83 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.36 (-5.98%)
GE   82.91 (-0.16%)
DIS   101.68 (-3.36%)
AMC   6.27 (+19.66%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.83%)
PYPL   75.27 (+0.82%)
NFLX   338.73 (-2.65%)
QQQ   294.06 (-2.36%)
AAPL   147.67 (-3.20%)
MSFT   252.82 (-2.03%)
META   170.66 (-1.28%)
GOOGL   91.27 (-3.26%)
AMZN   96.27 (-0.96%)
TSLA   195.02 (-6.38%)
NVDA   207.78 (-2.85%)
NIO   9.96 (-2.26%)
BABA   94.59 (-5.42%)
AMD   76.86 (-2.09%)
T   19.32 (-0.62%)
F   12.16 (-5.66%)
MU   57.83 (-2.00%)
CGC   2.36 (-5.98%)
GE   82.91 (-0.16%)
DIS   101.68 (-3.36%)
AMC   6.27 (+19.66%)
PFE   42.85 (-0.83%)
PYPL   75.27 (+0.82%)
NFLX   338.73 (-2.65%)

Walmart Options Fly Off the Shelves After Earnings

Tue., February 21, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Blue-chip retailer Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) threw its hat into the earnings confessional this morning, reporting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's estimates. However, the company's cautious outlook has the shares trading 0.8% lower this morning, last seen at $145.29.

Options traders are rushing WMT in response. So far today, 22,000 calls and 13,000 puts have already crossed the tape, which is eight times what is typically seen at this point. Most popular is the weekly 2/24 145-strike call, where new positions are being opened, followed by the 140-strike put in the same series. 

Digging deeper into the report, Walmart topped holiday-quarter expectations, thanks to budget-conscious shoppers' spending on food, gifts, and household items. Longer term, however, Walmart predicts same-store sales will fall well below analysts' forecasts, as consumer spend less on discretionary items.

The shares are today dipped back below $144 after five-straight sessions above the level. Walmart stock still sports marginal year-over-year and year-to-date leads.

 

 

 

 

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover

Recent Videos

Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Are you Cashing in on AI Stocks?
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Tesla is Back, and Rally May Continue
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Ford Stock Presents Buying Opportunity...Again
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: