Walmart Options Fly Off the Shelves After Earnings

Blue-chip retailer Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) threw its hat into the earnings confessional this morning, reporting fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's estimates. However, the company's cautious outlook has the shares trading 0.8% lower this morning, last seen at $145.29.

Options traders are rushing WMT in response. So far today, 22,000 calls and 13,000 puts have already crossed the tape, which is eight times what is typically seen at this point. Most popular is the weekly 2/24 145-strike call, where new positions are being opened, followed by the 140-strike put in the same series.

Digging deeper into the report, Walmart topped holiday-quarter expectations, thanks to budget-conscious shoppers' spending on food, gifts, and household items. Longer term, however, Walmart predicts same-store sales will fall well below analysts' forecasts, as consumer spend less on discretionary items.

The shares are today dipped back below $144 after five-straight sessions above the level. Walmart stock still sports marginal year-over-year and year-to-date leads.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here