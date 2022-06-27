×
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom
S&P 500   3,911.74
DOW   31,500.68
QQQ   295.18
Biden urges Western unity on Ukraine amid war fatigue
How to Screen for Cash Value Stocks in a Bear Market
EXPLAINER: What's the impact of a Russian debt default?
French energy giants: Reduce fuel and electricity use now
'We have to stay together': Biden on alliance behind Ukraine
Did corporate greed fuel inflation? It's not biggest culprit
Zoom Stock is Not All Gloom and Doom

War-damaged Russian weapons on display in Poland

Monday, June 27, 2022 | The Associated Press


Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Hanna Maliar, poses for a picture during an opening of an open-air exhibition of damaged and burnt-out Russian tanks and armored vehicles at the Castle Square, in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, June 27, 2022. The vehicles were captured by Ukrainian military forces during the war in the Ukraine. Ukrainian authorities announced that there are plans for similar exhibits in other European capitals such as Berlin, Paris, Madrid and Lisbon. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A display of war-damaged Russian weapons in downtown Warsaw serves as a reminder of the horrors of the war in Ukraine but also that Russia's aggression can be defeated, officials said Monday.

Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar and the head of Poland's prime minister's office, Michal Dworczyk, inaugurated the exhibit in Warsaw’s Castle Square that was painstakingly rebuilt after it's destruction during World War II.

Dworczyk said the damaged T-72 tank, a self-propelled howitzer and elements of Russian missile systems show that Russia's army, once considered invincible, can be defeated. The equipment fell into the hands of Ukrainian forces early in the war that started when Russia invased on Feb. 24.

The tank was destroyed March 31 in fighting near the village of Dmytrivka, west of Kyiv.

Maliar said the equipment also demonstrate the effectiveness of Ukraine's defense systems - some of which have been provided by European countries - and underscore need for more such support.

The display, called “For Our Freedom and Yours," opened on the eve of a NATO summit in Madrid that aims to boost the strength of the military alliance's rapid reaction force and military support for Ukraine.

Maliar said Russia's artillery is 10 times more powerful than Ukraine's. Ukraine has been urging its western allies to provide more military equipment and munitions to support its defense against severe Russian attacks in the east of the country.

There are plans to take the weapons display to the Czech Republic and elsewhere in Europe, Maliar said.

Ukraine’s neighbor Poland has been a staunch supporter of Kyiv, seeing Ukraine's resistance as defending all of Europe.


7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations

Consumer discretionary stocks are those of companies that make products that are popular, but not considered essential. These stocks tend to perform well in a bull market but can lag behind the broader market during periods of volatility. And for the last six months, the volatility that the market has been enduring is adding risk to buying consumer discretionary stocks.

Simply put, consumers will have to be discerning because there are a lot of stocks that will perform poorly. However, like most sectors of the market, it's important for investors to not paint all consumer discretionary stocks with a broad brush. There are several companies that continue to show solid demand remains in place. This is despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

That's the focus of this special presentation. We're highlighting seven consumer discretionary stocks that are worthy of keeping in your portfolio no matter what happens in the broader market.



View the "7 Consumer Discretionary Stocks That May Defy Expectations".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.