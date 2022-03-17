S&P 500   4,357.86
DOW   34,063.10
QQQ   340.32
3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
China tries to calm markets by pledging support for economy
One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
EXPLAINER: What would a Russian bond default mean?
War in Ukraine will take global economic toll, group warns

Thursday, March 17, 2022 | The Associated Press

Russia's war in Ukraine will disrupt commerce and clog up supply chains, slashing economic growth and pushing prices sharply higher around the globe, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Thursday.

In a grim new assessment, the 38-country OECD said that over the next year, the conflict would reduce gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — by 1.08% worldwide, by 1.4% in the 19 European countries that share the euro currency and by 0.88% in the United States.

But government spending and tax cuts could partially limit the damage, the organization said.

The Russian invasion came at a time when prices were already surging and supply chains were snarled, fallout from an unexpectedly strong recovery from the coronavirus recession. The OECD, which in December forecast global inflation of 4.2% this year, predicted that the conflict would drive up prices by 2.47 percentage points worldwide over the next year.

Russia and Ukraine account for less than 2% of global GDP but are heavyweight producers of specific commodities. Together, for instance, they export a third of the world’s wheat, raising concerns that countries like Egypt and Lebanon that rely on those affordable wheat exports for bread and other food staples could face shortages in the months ahead.

Russia is also a big producer of potash that is used in fertilizer, palladium that is critical for cars, cellphones and dental fillings and nickel used in electric car batteries and steel.

Prices of those commodities have surged since January.

Hit by sanctions, Russia and its economy have absorbed a huge blow. The ruble has plummeted in value, and Russian oil is selling at a big discount on world markets.


7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation

Inflation and its effects on corporate earnings going forward is the headline story taking over the stock market. The Consumer Price Index rose at a 6.8% pace on a year-over-year (YOY) basis. That marked the fastest rate since June 1982.

And even when the CPI stripped away food and energy prices (because who buys groceries or puts gas in their car?), the CPI was still 4.9% on a YOY level, the highest since 1991.

The market is coming to grips with the idea that not only is inflation is not transitory, but that it’s drawn the attention of the Federal Reserve. And after the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, investors are starting to see how the market may be affected in 2022.

Growth investors may be able to ride out whatever comes next. The same can’t be said for income investors, particularly those who are at or nearing retirement age. The effect of inflation may be having a stark effect on their portfolios at a time when they need money the most.

One great way to offset the effect of inflation in their portfolios is by buying high-quality dividend stocks. And that’s the focus of this special presentation. Dividends can help provide a source of income. And for investors who don’t need the money right away, reinvesting dividends can allow for a greater total return.

In this special presentation, we’ll highlight seven stocks that made the MarketBeat list of 100 dividend-paying companies that received the highest average rating among analysts in the last 12 months.

View the "7 Dividend Stocks that Help Take the Bite Out of Inflation".


