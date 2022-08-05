Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 results miss Wall Street's view

SALE EXTENDED
MarketBeat Daily Premium
Start your risk-free trial for only $1,
then continue your subscription for 50% off.
TODAY ONLY!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,142.71 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,772.49 (+0.14%)
QQQ   321.71 (-0.83%)
AAPL   165.32 (-0.30%)
MSFT   282.02 (-0.57%)
META   167.33 (-1.90%)
GOOGL   117.69 (-0.42%)
AMZN   141.31 (-0.88%)
TSLA   880.28 (-4.93%)
NVDA   190.23 (-1.00%)
NIO   20.23 (-3.21%)
BABA   91.57 (-6.01%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.52%)
MU   62.63 (-3.42%)
T   18.22 (-0.27%)
CGC   2.68 (-7.27%)
GE   74.56 (+1.21%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   107.00 (-1.04%)
AMC   21.17 (+13.45%)
PYPL   95.72 (-1.30%)
PFE   49.36 (-1.00%)
NFLX   226.90 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,142.71 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,772.49 (+0.14%)
QQQ   321.71 (-0.83%)
AAPL   165.32 (-0.30%)
MSFT   282.02 (-0.57%)
META   167.33 (-1.90%)
GOOGL   117.69 (-0.42%)
AMZN   141.31 (-0.88%)
TSLA   880.28 (-4.93%)
NVDA   190.23 (-1.00%)
NIO   20.23 (-3.21%)
BABA   91.57 (-6.01%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.52%)
MU   62.63 (-3.42%)
T   18.22 (-0.27%)
CGC   2.68 (-7.27%)
GE   74.56 (+1.21%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   107.00 (-1.04%)
AMC   21.17 (+13.45%)
PYPL   95.72 (-1.30%)
PFE   49.36 (-1.00%)
NFLX   226.90 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,142.71 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,772.49 (+0.14%)
QQQ   321.71 (-0.83%)
AAPL   165.32 (-0.30%)
MSFT   282.02 (-0.57%)
META   167.33 (-1.90%)
GOOGL   117.69 (-0.42%)
AMZN   141.31 (-0.88%)
TSLA   880.28 (-4.93%)
NVDA   190.23 (-1.00%)
NIO   20.23 (-3.21%)
BABA   91.57 (-6.01%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.52%)
MU   62.63 (-3.42%)
T   18.22 (-0.27%)
CGC   2.68 (-7.27%)
GE   74.56 (+1.21%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   107.00 (-1.04%)
AMC   21.17 (+13.45%)
PYPL   95.72 (-1.30%)
PFE   49.36 (-1.00%)
NFLX   226.90 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,142.71 (-0.22%)
DOW   32,772.49 (+0.14%)
QQQ   321.71 (-0.83%)
AAPL   165.32 (-0.30%)
MSFT   282.02 (-0.57%)
META   167.33 (-1.90%)
GOOGL   117.69 (-0.42%)
AMZN   141.31 (-0.88%)
TSLA   880.28 (-4.93%)
NVDA   190.23 (-1.00%)
NIO   20.23 (-3.21%)
BABA   91.57 (-6.01%)
AMD   103.37 (-0.52%)
MU   62.63 (-3.42%)
T   18.22 (-0.27%)
CGC   2.68 (-7.27%)
GE   74.56 (+1.21%)
F   15.29 (-0.52%)
DIS   107.00 (-1.04%)
AMC   21.17 (+13.45%)
PYPL   95.72 (-1.30%)
PFE   49.36 (-1.00%)
NFLX   226.90 (-1.31%)

Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 results miss Wall Street's view

Fri., August 5, 2022 | Michelle Chapman, AP Business Writer

Warner Bros. Discovery, which went public in April, missed Wall Street's expectations in the second quarter as the media giant looks to work through the growing pains of its merger.

Warner Bros. Discovery, which is the $43 billion combination of Discovery and the AT&T spinoff WarnerMedia, trimmed some debt during the quarter and is trying to rein in costs. The company said that Warner Bros. started some projects before the merger that increased costs after the combination of the businesses was complete.

Earlier this week Warner Bros. sent shock waves through Hollywood when it announced that it axed the “Batgirl” film planned for HBO Max, opting to shelve the $90 million film. Warner Bros. also shelved “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” an almost-completed sequel to 2020′s “Scoob!”

Under new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Warner Bros. is shifting its strategy on film releases and trimming costs.

The company is planning to merge its HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services, with a U.S. rollout anticipated for next year. Zaslav, who noted during a call with analysts that “our streaming strategy has evolved over the past year," said the company is "exploring the opportunity for a fast or free ad-supported streaming offering that would give consumers who do not want to pay a subscription fee access to great library content, while at the same time serving as an entry point to our premium service.”

The New York-based company lost $3.42 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the quarter. Its adjusted loss was 11 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected breakeven results.

Revenue for the three months ended June 30 totaled $9.83 billion, below the $11.53 billion that Wall Street was calling for.

Shares tumbled 17% in Friday afternoon trading.

Jonathan Kees of Daiwa Capital Markets America Inc. said in a client note that “management made it a point to comment that the Warner Bros. businesses were worse than they expected and what they saw during the pre-merger review."


“This is not a good start to the first quarter as a combined company," he wrote.

Should you invest $1,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery right now?

Before you consider Warner Bros. Discovery, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Warner Bros. Discovery wasn't on the list.

While Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFind Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

Today, Kate’s guest is Rhys Williams, chief investment officer for the Opportunistic All Cap Equity, a long-short strategy at Spouting Rock Asset Management.

Listen Now to Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.