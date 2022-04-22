Warner Discovery Closes CNN+ After One Month And A $300M Investment

S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   333.08 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   333.08 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   333.08 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,358.02 (-0.81%)
DOW   34,420.61 (-1.07%)
QQQ   333.08 (-0.32%)
AAPL   167.08 (+0.40%)
MSFT   281.13 (+0.11%)
FB   191.98 (+2.08%)
GOOGL   2,497.72 (+0.06%)
AMZN   2,978.45 (+0.42%)
TSLA   1,003.14 (-0.56%)
NVDA   201.81 (+-0.01%)
BABA   88.26 (+2.64%)
NIO   17.40 (+1.46%)
AMD   90.18 (+0.37%)
CGC   5.70 (-0.87%)
MU   70.34 (-0.82%)
T   19.80 (-2.03%)
GE   90.95 (-0.84%)
F   15.52 (-1.15%)
DIS   120.38 (-1.05%)
AMC   16.99 (+0.83%)
PFE   48.76 (-0.71%)
PYPL   89.50 (+0.11%)
NFLX   220.11 (+0.87%)

Warner Discovery Closes CNN+ After One Month And A $300M Investment

Thursday, April 21, 2022 | ValueWalk

CNN+, the streaming service by CNN launched just a month ago, will close on April 30 and its manager will leave the company. The move comes just a week after the Discovery Group acquired WarnerMedia, the conglomerate that includes Warner Bros, CNN and HBO.

Cancelation

As reported by CNN Business, CNN+ will cease to exist after a decision by the new management following the $42 billion merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, to form the new entertainment giant, Warner Bros. Discovery —Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)— to compete with other streaming giants such as Disney + —Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)— and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Precisely, before the agreement was closed, Discovery executives had already expressed their doubts about the service's strategy, sources familiar with the company told The Wall Street Journal.

CNN —founded by Ted Turner a little over 40 years ago— has recently restructured its leadership and although the new CEO, Chris Licht, has not yet started at the company, he will have to reorganize the finances after a $300 million investment to develop CNN+.

Discovery's streaming boss J.B. Perrette said in a statement: “In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings, and, for the company, a more sustainable business model to drive our future investments in great journalism and storytelling.”


Why?

Perrette added, “We have very exciting opportunities ahead in the streaming space and CNN, one of the world's premier reputational assets, will play an important role there.”

When notifying staff that CNN+ would cease to exist, it is reported that CEO Chris Licht said that this was a “uniquely shitty situation.”

Licht said n an internal memo, “All CNN+ employees will continue to be paid and receive benefits for the next 90 days to explore opportunities at CNN, CNN Digital, and elsewhere in the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”

Licht told employees that CNN+ had been “an incredibly successful launch” but it did not fit the new company's plans. He further said that the situation could have been avoided had prior CNN and WarnerMedia heads —Jeff Zucker and Jason Kilar, respectively— not continued with the initiative amid the impending merger.

The launch took place two weeks before the completion of Discovery’s deal, with CNN securing the likes of Kasie Hunt from NBC and Chris Wallace from Fox News for the new project.


7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead

The biotechnology (biotech) sector was one of the best performing sectors in 2020. Many companies saw their stock prices rise as the race was on for a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, many of these companies were pre-revenue companies. Or they were companies that only had one or two in-market products or therapies. And as the calendar turned to 2021, investors took notice. And what went up quickly went down. And in the case of the biotech sector, it came down hard.

One way to tell is to look at biotech ETFs. One of the most popular ETFs, the VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:BBH) is down more than 15%. So you can imagine what it’s been like for many individual biotech stocks. If you’re a buy-and-hold investor, you’re licking some wounds right about now.

But investors who knew what companies to buy have done well. And many of those names will continue to lead the biotech sector in 2022. In this special presentation, we give investors seven biotech stocks that represent different aspects of this diverse sector. We’re confident there’s something for investors of all risk tolerances.

View the "7 Great Biotech Stocks to Buy in Expectations of Better Days Ahead".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Walt Disney (DIS)
2.7353 of 5 stars		$120.50-1.0%N/A71.73Buy$187.42
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
2.025 of 5 stars		$21.60+0.7%N/A14.03Buy$40.00
Netflix (NFLX)
2.7394 of 5 stars		$222.47+1.9%N/A19.79Hold$533.35
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.