S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting
S&P 500   4,155.38
DOW   33,061.50
QQQ   318.48
onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector 
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
Live updates l Russia-Ukraine War
It's Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Stocks lose ground in a shaky start to May on Wall Street
Live updates l Governor: Russian missile attack hits Odesa
World shares mixed, oil falls ahead of Fed meeting

Warren Buffett: “Wall Street Is Turning The Market Into A Gambling Parlor”

Monday, May 2, 2022 | ValueWalk

Warren Buffett has derided Wall Street for consenting speculation in the stock market, to the point of turning it into a “gambling parlor.” The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK.A) took aim at American firms that “became poker chips” as they “make a lot more money when people are gambling than when they are investing.”

“Catching The Crumbs”

During his annual shareholder meeting on Saturday, legendary investor Warren Buffett charged against Wall Street by saying it “ makes money, one way or another, catching the crumbs that fall off the table of capitalism.”

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

As reported by CNBC, Buffett grounded his criticism on the soaring use of call options as brokers make greater sums when they bet on the market than from normal investing.

The resulting market dislocation does sometimes play in Berkshire Hathaway’s favor, Buffett claimed, as his firm splashed a whopping $41 billion on stocks during Q1 —money it had kept on the shelf after a long quiet period.

Part of that money —around 7%– was used to increase Buffett’s stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to 14%.

Regular Targets

In relation to these types of moves, Buffett said, “That’s why markets do crazy things, and occasionally Berkshire gets a chance to do something.”

The annual shareholder meeting was also attended by Buffett’s partner Charlie Munger, who said, “We have people who know nothing about stocks being advised by stockbrokers who know even less.”

“It’s an incredible, crazy situation. I don’t think any wise country would want this outcome. Why would you want your country’s stock to trade on a casino?” he added.

Buffett has aimed at investment bankers in the past, asserting that they incite mergers to capitalize on fees, with little to no care about improving the companies. He is known for referring to investment bankers as “money shufflers.”

At the same venue, he said his Berkshire would always have enough cash, and that it would always be a better option than banks in times of crisis when it comes to offering companies credit lines.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
2.5923 of 5 stars		$58.30+5.8%0.89%37.37Buy$62.28
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.