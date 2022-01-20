Washington justices uphold $18M fine in GMO-labeling case

S&P 500   4,563.05 (+0.67%)
DOW   35,223.29 (+0.56%)
QQQ   371.25 (+1.30%)
AAPL   166.47 (+0.14%)
MSFT   306.99 (+1.21%)
FB   322.30 (+0.85%)
GOOGL   2,725.62 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,112.68 (-0.43%)
TSLA   1,021.12 (+2.56%)
NVDA   250.93 (+0.10%)
BABA   132.83 (+3.98%)
NIO   30.07 (+5.03%)
AMD   126.76 (-1.18%)
CGC   7.80 (+2.09%)
MU   87.98 (-2.24%)
GE   100.53 (-0.09%)
T   27.30 (+0.07%)
F   22.20 (-1.11%)
DIS   150.45 (+0.23%)
AMC   18.99 (+3.66%)
PFE   54.12 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.88 (+0.41%)
BA   218.78 (+0.78%)
S&P 500   4,563.05 (+0.67%)
DOW   35,223.29 (+0.56%)
QQQ   371.25 (+1.30%)
AAPL   166.47 (+0.14%)
MSFT   306.99 (+1.21%)
FB   322.30 (+0.85%)
GOOGL   2,725.62 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,112.68 (-0.43%)
TSLA   1,021.12 (+2.56%)
NVDA   250.93 (+0.10%)
BABA   132.83 (+3.98%)
NIO   30.07 (+5.03%)
AMD   126.76 (-1.18%)
CGC   7.80 (+2.09%)
MU   87.98 (-2.24%)
GE   100.53 (-0.09%)
T   27.30 (+0.07%)
F   22.20 (-1.11%)
DIS   150.45 (+0.23%)
AMC   18.99 (+3.66%)
PFE   54.12 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.88 (+0.41%)
BA   218.78 (+0.78%)
S&P 500   4,563.05 (+0.67%)
DOW   35,223.29 (+0.56%)
QQQ   371.25 (+1.30%)
AAPL   166.47 (+0.14%)
MSFT   306.99 (+1.21%)
FB   322.30 (+0.85%)
GOOGL   2,725.62 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,112.68 (-0.43%)
TSLA   1,021.12 (+2.56%)
NVDA   250.93 (+0.10%)
BABA   132.83 (+3.98%)
NIO   30.07 (+5.03%)
AMD   126.76 (-1.18%)
CGC   7.80 (+2.09%)
MU   87.98 (-2.24%)
GE   100.53 (-0.09%)
T   27.30 (+0.07%)
F   22.20 (-1.11%)
DIS   150.45 (+0.23%)
AMC   18.99 (+3.66%)
PFE   54.12 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.88 (+0.41%)
BA   218.78 (+0.78%)
S&P 500   4,563.05 (+0.67%)
DOW   35,223.29 (+0.56%)
QQQ   371.25 (+1.30%)
AAPL   166.47 (+0.14%)
MSFT   306.99 (+1.21%)
FB   322.30 (+0.85%)
GOOGL   2,725.62 (+0.86%)
AMZN   3,112.68 (-0.43%)
TSLA   1,021.12 (+2.56%)
NVDA   250.93 (+0.10%)
BABA   132.83 (+3.98%)
NIO   30.07 (+5.03%)
AMD   126.76 (-1.18%)
CGC   7.80 (+2.09%)
MU   87.98 (-2.24%)
GE   100.53 (-0.09%)
T   27.30 (+0.07%)
F   22.20 (-1.11%)
DIS   150.45 (+0.23%)
AMC   18.99 (+3.66%)
PFE   54.12 (+1.08%)
ACB   4.88 (+0.41%)
BA   218.78 (+0.78%)

Washington justices uphold $18M fine in GMO-labeling case

Thursday, January 20, 2022 | Gene Johnson, Associated Press


Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson talks to reporters, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, during a news conference in Seattle. In a 5-4 decision Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, the Washington Supreme Court upheld an $18 million campaign finance penalty against the Consumer Brands Association, formerly known as the Grocery Manufacturers Association. Ferguson sued the group in 2013, alleging that it spent $11 million to oppose a ballot initiative without registering as a political committee or disclosing the source of the money. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has narrowly upheld an $18 million fine levied against an association of large food brands that funneled dark money into a state political campaign.

The 5-4 decision Thursday found that the penalty against the Grocery Manufacturers Association — now known as the Consumer Brands Association — did not violate the U.S. Constitution's ban on excessive fines.

The group, which included companies like Coca-Cola and Nestle, in 2013 collected $14 million from its members. It then contributed $11 million of that to help defeat a Washington state ballot initiative that would have required labeling of genetically engineered ingredients on food packaging.

The association failed to register as a political committee in the state, did not disclose which companies contributed the campaign money and filed no campaign-finance reports until after Attorney General Bob Ferguson sued.

As part of the lawsuit, the state uncovered evidence that one association executive noted during a meeting that having a pooled campaign account would “shield individual companies from public disclosure and possible criticism.”

“The GMA’s offense struck at the core of open elections,” Chief Justice Steven González wrote for the state supreme court's majority. “The grave nature and broad extent of GMA’s offense suggests the penalty is not grossly disproportional.”

The dissenting justices, led by Justice Sheryl Gordon McCloud, said that the association’s failure to file campaign disclosure reports was serious for a reporting violation but that it was only a reporting violation. She called the $18 million penalty “grossly disproportionate” to that offense.

The justices previously found that the Grocery Manufacturers Association's violations were intentional, but sent the case back to a lower court to determine whether the fine was excessive. The 8th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibits excessive fines.

The GMO-labeling measure, known as Initiative 522, failed by a vote of 51% to 49%.


7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties

The manufacturing industry was one of the hardest hits in 2020. In the initial months of the coronavirus pandemic, many companies were forced to shutter operations. However, opportunistic investors kept their eye on several of these companies as recovery stocks. And at the beginning of 2021, the emergence of several vaccines allowed businesses to reopen.  Not surprisingly, manufacturing stocks were among the biggest winners.

But where are these stocks headed in 2022? In December, American manufacturers reported their slowest pace of growth in 11 months. A closely followed index of U.S.-based manufacturers dropped to 58.7% in the final month of 2021. This was slightly lower than the 61.1% in November according to the Institute for Supply Management.

Still, any number of above 50% signals expansion. And the number is only slightly below the 60% level that signifies exceptional growth.

Ironically, it’s the virus that continues to provide a headwind. Supply chains are unwinding but not nearly fast enough to prevent material shortages. The controversy surrounding vaccine mandates is causing labor shortages.

However, there’s a strong likelihood that manufacturing stocks will have a strong year in 2022. And even if they don’t, many of these stocks pay a reliable dividend. That’s why we’ve put together this special presentation on the manufacturing stocks that will overcome current difficulties.



View the "7 Manufacturing Stocks That Will Overcome Current Difficulties".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.