S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Peru's 'worst ecological disaster' slams small-scale fishing
Leaders of Turkey, Greece hold talks in rare meeting
Live updates: Ukraine says Chernobyl power line restored
Asian stocks mixed, oil falls as Russian attacks intensify
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43
Hong Kong shares dive 5.4% as virus shutdown hits Shenzhen
S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Peru's 'worst ecological disaster' slams small-scale fishing
Leaders of Turkey, Greece hold talks in rare meeting
Live updates: Ukraine says Chernobyl power line restored
Asian stocks mixed, oil falls as Russian attacks intensify
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43
Hong Kong shares dive 5.4% as virus shutdown hits Shenzhen
S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Peru's 'worst ecological disaster' slams small-scale fishing
Leaders of Turkey, Greece hold talks in rare meeting
Live updates: Ukraine says Chernobyl power line restored
Asian stocks mixed, oil falls as Russian attacks intensify
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43
Hong Kong shares dive 5.4% as virus shutdown hits Shenzhen
S&P 500   4,204.31
DOW   32,944.19
QQQ   324.40
Peru's 'worst ecological disaster' slams small-scale fishing
Leaders of Turkey, Greece hold talks in rare meeting
Live updates: Ukraine says Chernobyl power line restored
Asian stocks mixed, oil falls as Russian attacks intensify
Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43
Average US gas price spikes 79 cents over 2 weeks to $4.43
Hong Kong shares dive 5.4% as virus shutdown hits Shenzhen

Watchdog: European arms imports rise despite global fall

Monday, March 14, 2022 | The Associated Press

STOCKHOLM (AP) — European countries bought 19% more major arms in the five years to 2021 than they did in the five years before that, even though the global figure was down 4.6%, reflecting the building tensions with Russia, a Swedish watchdog said in a report released Monday.

The largest European arms importers were Britain, Norway and the Netherlands, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said. Other nations in Europe are also expected to increase their arms imports significantly over the coming decade, having recently placed large orders for major arms, in particular combat aircraft from the United States.

“The severe deterioration in relations between most European states and Russia was an important driver of growth in European arms imports, especially for states that cannot meet all their requirements through their national arms industries,” said Pieter D. Wezeman, a senior researcher with SIPRI's arms transfer program.

Arms exports from the largest seller, the United States, grew by 14%, increasing its global share from 32% to 39%. That included a 106% rise in deliveries of major arms to Saudi Arabia.

Russian exports shrank by 26% to give it a 19% share of the global market. SIPRI said the fall was almost entirely due to a fall in arms deliveries to India and Vietnam, noting that several large arms deliveries from Russia to India are expected in the coming years.

France, the world's third-largest arms exporter, increased sales by almost 60% in the five years to 2021, SIPRI said.

Fourth-placed China saw international sales decline by 31%, and fifth-placed Germany's exports were down by 19%.

Globally, “whereas there were some positive developments, including South American arms imports reaching their lowest level in 50 years, increasing or continuing high rates of weapons imports to places like Europe, East Asia, Oceania and the Middle East contributed to worrying arms build-ups,” Wezeman said.


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.