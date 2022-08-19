Watchdog groups call review at US nuclear lab 'sham' process

S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)
S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)
S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)
S&P 500   4,228.48 (-1.29%)
DOW   33,706.74 (-0.86%)
QQQ   322.86 (-1.95%)
AAPL   171.52 (-1.51%)
MSFT   286.15 (-1.39%)
META   167.96 (-3.84%)
GOOGL   117.21 (-2.46%)
AMZN   138.23 (-2.86%)
TSLA   890.00 (-2.05%)
NVDA   178.49 (-4.92%)
NIO   19.05 (-4.32%)
BABA   89.63 (-1.22%)
AMD   95.95 (-4.47%)
T   18.43 (+0.00%)
MU   60.51 (-3.92%)
CGC   3.82 (+0.26%)
F   15.88 (-1.67%)
GE   77.72 (-1.88%)
DIS   120.14 (-2.06%)
AMC   18.02 (-6.58%)
PYPL   96.56 (-3.30%)
PFE   49.15 (+1.17%)
NFLX   241.16 (-1.64%)

Watchdog groups call review at US nuclear lab 'sham' process

Fri., August 19, 2022 | Susan Montoya Bryan, Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government is planning to review the environmental effects of operations at one of the nation’s prominent nuclear weapons laboratories, but its notice issued Friday leaves out federal goals to ramp up production of plutonium cores used in the nation’s nuclear arsenal.

The National Nuclear Security Administration said the review — being done to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act — will look at the potential environmental effects of alternatives for operations at Los Alamos National Laboratory for the next 15 years.

That work includes preventing the spread and use of nuclear weapons worldwide and other projects related to national security and global stability, the notice said.

Watchdog groups contend that regardless of the review, the NNSA will march ahead with its production plans for plutonium cores at Los Alamos.

The northern New Mexico lab — part of the top secret Manhattan Project during World War II and the birthplace of the atomic bomb — is one of two sites tapped for the lucrative mission of manufacturing the plutonium cores. The other is the Savannah River Site in South Carolina.

Democratic members of New Mexico's congressional delegation fought to ensure Los Alamos would be among the benefactors of the billions of dollars and thousands of jobs that will stem from the mission.

The U.S. Energy Department had set deadlines for 2026 and 2030 for ramping up production of the plutonium cores, but it’s unclear whether those will be met given the billions of dollars in infrastructure improvements still needed.

Watchdog groups that have been critical of Los Alamos accused the NNSA of going through the motions rather than taking a hard look at the escalating costs of preparing for production, the future consequences to the federal budget and the potential environmental fallout for neighboring communities and Native American tribes.


“This is too little too late, a sham process designed to circumvent citizen enforcement of the National Environmental Policy Act," said Jay Coghlan, executive director of Nuclear Watch New Mexico. “The key sentence in NNSA’s announcement is that absent any new decisions in the site-wide environmental impact statement, the agency will continue to implement decisions it previously made behind closed doors.”

The Los Alamos Study Group, another New Mexico-based organization that monitors lab activities, said there is no indication that NNSA will pause any preparations for the sake of complying with National Environmental Policy Act, which mandates some scrutiny before moving ahead with major federal projects.

The group pointed to more than $19 billion in new construction and operational costs for Los Alamos' new plutonium core production mission through fiscal year 2033. They say the price tag is expected to grow.

According to planning documents related to the sprawling Los Alamos campus, lab officials have indicated that they need more than 4 million square feet (371,612 square meters) of new construction to bolster one of its main technical areas and the area where the lab's plutonium operations are located. Several thousand new staff members also would be needed.

“This is a completely bogus process in which NNSA seeks to create a veneer of legitimacy and public acceptance for its reckless plans," said Greg Mello, director of the Los Alamos Study Group.

The NNSA noted that it conducted in 2020 a supplemental analysis of a 2008 sitewide environmental impact statement focused on infrastructure and capability increases needed for the lab to make 30 plutonium cores per year.

Toni Chiri, a spokeswoman with the NNSA’s field office in Los Alamos, said it's time for a new review to cover alternative activities to meet what she described as the “full suite” of the lab's mission.

“NNSA looks forward to engaging the public, governments and other stakeholders and receiving their input on the process and outcome,” she said in an email.

People have until Oct. 3 to comment on the scope of the planned review.

10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear

Whoever coined the expression that patience is a virtue probably never invested money in the equity markets. It can be excruciating to see a stock's price plummet. And that's particularly true when the stock was possibly at all-time highs just one year ago.

Here's the good news. In some cases, the reasons you liked the stock still exist. If that's true, then there's reason to believe that the stock price may recover.

The bad news is there's no way to know for sure when that will be. And anyone who says they do is not telling you the truth.

So what's an investor to do? We believe the answer is to be selective. And right now that means looking at best-in-class stocks that are built to ride out recessions.

In this special presentation, we'll give you seven stocks to consider as you look for safe stocks that give you an opportunity for growth and that pay a dividend for good measure. Here are the 7 recession-proof stocks that will let you wait out this bear market.

View the "10 Recession-Proof Stocks That Will Let You Wait Out the Bear".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

David McNatt discusses ESG investing and offers ways to avoid pitfalls and to understand exactly what kinds of companies you are buying.

Listen Now to ESG - Profitably Invest Your Values

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.