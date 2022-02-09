S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia
S&P 500   4,521.54
DOW   35,462.78
QQQ   359.12
Vaccines pushes Pfizer beyond expectations in final quarter
Justice Dept. announces $3.6B crypto seizure, 2 arrests
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride
Vehicle charging company to build facility in Tennessee
EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia

Watchdog says Brexit has brought cost, red tape for UK firms

Wednesday, February 9, 2022 | Jill Lawless, Associated Press


Lorries pass the customs checkpoint at the Eurotunnel link with Europe in Folkestone, England, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Britain’s departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape and border delays for businesses, and not yet delivered promised benefits, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape and border delays for businesses, and not yet delivered promised benefits, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday.

A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed a “Brexit opportunities” minister, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said that the “only detectable impact” of Brexit so far has been to increase burdens on businesses.

Britain left the European Union’s vast single market for goods and services on Dec. 31, 2020. Most trade remains tariff-free, but Brexit has brought a host of new customs checks and other barriers to previously frictionless trade.

Supporters of Brexit argue that leaving the bloc, which Britain joined in 1973, will allow the U.K. to slash red tape, increase productivity and streamline the economy.

“Yet the only detectable impact so far is increased costs, paperwork and border delays,” said Meg Hillier, the Labour Party lawmaker who heads the committee, which has members from both government and opposition parties.

Before Brexit, about half of Britain’s trade was with EU nations. The committee’s report said the coronavirus pandemic had severely hit international trade, making it hard to discern the exact effect of Brexit. But it said “it is clear that EU exit has had an impact.”

It said border delays are likely to increase as international travel and transport returns to pre-pandemic levels, the EU imposes new checks on people entering the bloc later this year and Britain brings in full import controls, including checks on plant and animal products.

Rod McKenzie of the Road Haulage Association told the BBC that long lines and delays near the main English Channel port of Dover were “the new normal” for truckers.

He called for a veterinary agreement between Britain and the EU to eliminate the need for plant and animal checks, and “a lighter touch on these border controls” to ease delays.

The U.K. government said it was giving businesses “the support they need to trade effectively with Europe and seize new opportunities as we strike trade deals with the world’s fastest growing markets.”

On Tuesday, Johnson appointed Conservative lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg to the new post of minister for “Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.” It was part of changes intended strengthen Johnson’s grip on power after weeks of destabilizing scandal over lockdown-breaching government parties during the pandemic.

Should you invest $1,000 in Dover right now?

Before you consider Dover, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dover wasn't on the list.

While Dover currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.