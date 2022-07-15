Watsco Stock in Recovery Mode Heading Into Earnings

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) is the largest distributor of air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment in the HVAC/R distribution industry. WSO has approximately 6,900 employees, assisting approximately 350,000 contractors and dealers working in turn, service, repair, or replace of HVAC/R systems in homes and businesses. Watsco operates out of 671 locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, with additional exports to the Latin American and Caribbean markets.

Earlier this week, Watsco announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter of 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 26. Prepared remarks regarding the results will be followed by a question-and-answer session with WSO's senior management team.

Watsco stock has outperformed earnings expectations on all four of their most recent earnings reports. In the most recent quarterly report, WSO reported an EPS (earnings per share) of $2.90 and beat expectations by a margin of $1.13. Right now, Wall Street analysts have the company’s EPS coming in way higher at $4.84 for this upcoming earnings report.

Watsco stock price has decreased 12% year-over-year and is down by 22% from its 52-week high of $318.98 last December. Additionally, shares of WSO have dropped in price 18% year-to-date. Nonetheless, Watsco stock has recovered 13% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $220.68 less than a month ago.

The heating and cooling company is expected to report a 15.3% increase in revenues and a 31.7% increase in earnings for fiscal 2022. However, the high growth rate is expected to be short-lived, with estimates indicating just 1.8% revenue growth and a 0.9% decrease in earnings for fiscal 2023.

WSO holds an unfavorable balance sheet with $565.11 million in total debt and $110.61 million in cash. Watsco also maintains a slightly rich valuation at a forward price-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.32. Still, the heating and cooling company offers a very attractive dividend yield of 3.53% with a forward dividend of $8.80, making Watsco stock best suited for long-term investors.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.