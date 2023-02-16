Websites of several German airports not reachable

Get MarketBeat Daily Premium for Just $199 $89!
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   4,147.60
DOW   34,128.05
QQQ   309.10
These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
George Soros is Short Silvergate - Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop 
Palantir Enters a New Era of Profitability, Time to Buy?
My No. 1 dividend stock for a LIFETIME of income. (Ad)
Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival? 
Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
S&P 500   4,147.60
DOW   34,128.05
QQQ   309.10
These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
George Soros is Short Silvergate - Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop 
Palantir Enters a New Era of Profitability, Time to Buy?
My No. 1 dividend stock for a LIFETIME of income. (Ad)
Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival? 
Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
S&P 500   4,147.60
DOW   34,128.05
QQQ   309.10
These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
George Soros is Short Silvergate - Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop 
Palantir Enters a New Era of Profitability, Time to Buy?
My No. 1 dividend stock for a LIFETIME of income. (Ad)
Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival? 
Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
S&P 500   4,147.60
DOW   34,128.05
QQQ   309.10
These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
George Soros is Short Silvergate - Is a Short Squeeze Possible?
3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
Expert Warns FBI: “New Panic is Coming in 2023” (Ad)
Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop 
Palantir Enters a New Era of Profitability, Time to Buy?
My No. 1 dividend stock for a LIFETIME of income. (Ad)
Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival? 
Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About

Websites of several German airports not reachable

Thu., February 16, 2023 | The Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The internet sites of several German airports were disrupted on Thursday after what may have been a hacker attack, German news agency dpa reported.

The disruptions did not appear to have an immediate impact on the country's air traffic, the agency said.

Nuremberg Airport in southern Germany reported that its online site was receiving so many requests that it collapsed. The homepages of Duesseldorf and Dortmund airports in the west of the country were also unreachable, dpa reported.

In eastern Germany, the website of Erfurt-Weimar airport was shut down. The airport's internet provider was checking whether it was a hacker attack, dpa reported.

On Wednesday, Frankfurt airport had to temporarily divert all flights away from the country's busiest airport after a problem with airline Lufthansa’s computer systems that was caused by construction works.

Should you invest $1,000 in RLI right now?

Before you consider RLI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RLI wasn't on the list.

While RLI currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 "Recession Proof" Stocks That Will Thrive in Any Market

Which stocks are likely to thrive in today's challenging market? Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of ten stocks that will drive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
10

Recent Videos

Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Apple Investors Still on Board Long Term
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Oil, Gas, and Warren Buffett: The Oxy Story
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald’s Stock?
Are Investors Still Loving McDonald's Stock?
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time
Costco Still the Right Stock for the Right Time

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: