Weekly Boeing Call Scores 151% Profit in Just 5 Days

Last week, subscribers to our Weekly Options Countdown (WOC) service scored a 151% profit on our recommended Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) weekly 12/2 177.50-strike call. Below, we'll unpack the reasoning for the short-term bullish stance on BA.

We recommended the trade on Sunday night, Nov. 27, with entry for first-thing Monday morning. At that time, the aerospace giant was forming a November flag pattern that was breaking out of a recent downtrend. The shares had successfully retested their August peak and had reclaimed a confluence of moving averages with historically bullish implications, per the chart below.

There was also heavy call open interest overhead at the 180- and 185-strikes, which meant a move higher could lead these levels to act as a magnet in the short term. Digging deeper, the stock's 10-day put/call volume ratio at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX) sat in the 91st percentile of its annual range. So, while calls still outflanked puts on an absolute basis, the high percentile indicated the rate of put buying was near its highest levels of 2022. An unwinding of these bearish bets would push BA higher.

On top of this upside potential, it was a good time to target BA options, as premiums were at a discount level. At the time, the stock's Schaeffer's Volatility Index (SVI) ranked near the bottom one-third of annual readings, hinting at unusually low volatility expectations among options traders. Further, the stock’s Schaeffer’s Volatility Scorecard (SVS) checked in at 75, which meant BA had regularly made bigger-than-expected moves on the charts on the past year, compared to what options traders had priced in.

While Boeing stock stumbled out of the gate on Nov. 28, the day the trade was initiated, it righted itself and closed the week 2.5% higher, nabbing at that time an eight-month high of $188.44. As with all weekly contracts, we closed our position at the Friday bell, allowing subscribers to collect a 151% profit in just five trading days.

Options volume has had a banner 2022; per the OCC data below, U.S. volume is on track for 10.32 billion contracts, 4% above 2021 and more than double the amount in 2019. Weeklies We discuss the rise in shorter-term contracts with Cboe Global Markets below, in our latest podcast.

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

