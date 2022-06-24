×
S&P 500   3,911.74 (+3.06%)
DOW   31,500.68 (+2.68%)
QQQ   294.61 (+3.43%)
AAPL   141.66 (+2.45%)
MSFT   267.70 (+3.41%)
META   170.16 (+7.19%)
GOOGL   2,359.50 (+5.11%)
AMZN   116.46 (+3.58%)
TSLA   737.12 (+4.52%)
NVDA   171.26 (+5.55%)
NIO   24.08 (+4.47%)
BABA   117.62 (+4.91%)
AMD   87.08 (+5.64%)
MU   58.44 (+3.95%)
CGC   3.77 (+4.72%)
T   20.99 (+1.84%)
GE   67.08 (+4.70%)
F   12.01 (+3.89%)
DIS   97.78 (+3.69%)
AMC   12.47 (+3.49%)
PFE   51.59 (+2.99%)
PYPL   77.68 (+5.24%)
NFLX   190.85 (+5.03%)
Wells Fargo, Carnival rise; CalAmp, Lending Tree fall

Friday, June 24, 2022 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Wells Fargo & Co., up $2.86 to $40.76.

All the nation's largest banks passed “stress tests” to determine whether they can withstand a severe economic downturn.

FedEx Corp., up $16.26 to $243.24.

The Memphis, Tennessee-based package delivery giant reported a big jump in profit and sales for its fiscal fourth quarter.

LendingTree Inc., down $4.32 to $50.55.

The online lender said its second-quarter sales and earnings would miss its earlier forecasts.

CarMax Inc., up $6.60 to $98.36.

The operator of used-car dealerships reported higher earnings and sales than Wall Street analysts were anticipating.

Zendesk Inc., up $16.22 to $74.17.

The provider of customer support software agreed to be bought by an investor group in a deal that values the company at about $10.2 billion.

CalAmp Corp., down $2.19 to $4.99.

The software and cloud services company reported a much bigger loss and lower sales than analysts were expecting.

Carnival Corp. up $1.20 to $10.85.

Despite reporting quarterly results that fell short of estimates, the cruise operator said bookings were picking up rapidly.

Seagen Inc., up $5.33 to $179.33.

The Wall Street Journal reported that pharma giant Merck is pushing ahead with a possible acquisition of the biotech company.

