S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals
S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals
S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals
S&P 500   4,662.85
DOW   35,911.81
QQQ   380.01
Tesla inks deal to get key battery component outside China
In California pot market, a hazy line between legal and not
South Korean president visits UAE, showcasing deep ties
Rising costs add to pandemic pain for small businesses
The 5 Easiest To-Use Calendar Apps for Modern Day Working Adults
DirecTV drops Trump-friendly One America News
Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

Wells Fargo's $5.8 billion profit easily tops expectations

Friday, January 14, 2022 | Matt Ott, AP Business Writer


Shown is a Wells Fargo location in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street targets, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the fourth quarter, just as interest rates appear poised to take off and further boost the nation’s largest mortgage lender. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Wells Fargo easily beat Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter with interest rates beginning to take off, likely another boost for the nation's largest mortgage lender going forward.

The San Francisco bank earned $5.8 billion, or $1.38 per share, handily surpassing the $1.11 industry analysts were expecting, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet. Wells took in $20.86 billion in sales in the quarter, also topping Wall Street projections of $18.8 billion. The bank had revenue of $18.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

For the full year, Wells collected $21.5 billion in profit, or $4.95 per share. Sales for 2021 came in at $78.49 billion, a 5% increase over 2020, when the bank reported revenue of $74.26 billion. Wells said its position improved last year partly due its ability to reduce expenses while deposits grew as the economy bounced back from the coronavirus downturn of the 2020.

Wells reported $9.26 billion in net interest income in the period, down slightly from last year, but expected to bounce back this year with rates on long-term loans seem destined to rise quickly. The Federal Reserve announced last month that it would begin dialing back its monthly bond purchases — which are intended to lower long-term rates — to slow accelerating inflation. Even with the expected three or four rate increases in 2022, the Fed’s benchmark rate would still be historically low at around 1%.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this past week to 3.45%, their highest level since March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S. Economists expect them to rise further as the Fed tightens credit, meaning more profits for banks, especially Wells, which depends heavily on mortgages.

The company said it decreased the amount of money it held aside for credit losses by $875 million. Banks set aside tens of billions of dollars to guard against customer defaults early in the pandemic; some of those billions are now being moved back onto the positive side of their balance sheets.

Wells is still trying to exit the strict federal guidelines that sets its asset cap just under $2 billion, hindering its ability to grow.

The Federal Reserve capped the size of Wells Fargo’s assets in 2018 after a series of scandals, most notably the uncovering of millions of fake checking accounts its employees opened to meet sales quotas.

Should you invest $1,000 in Wells Fargo & Company right now?

Before you consider Wells Fargo & Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wells Fargo & Company wasn't on the list.

While Wells Fargo & Company currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The 5 Stocks Here

 


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)2.8$58.06+3.7%1.38%11.66Buy$52.95
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.