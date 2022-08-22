Wendy's, Cinemark fall; Signify, Kroger rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Signify Health Inc., up $6.80 to $28.

Amazon is reportedly considering placing a bid on the healthcare technology company.

Wendy’s Co., down $1.22 to $19.93.

The chain is removing lettuce from sandwiches in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after customers reported falling ill.

Occidental Petroleum Co., down $2.26 to $69.03.

Energy stocks remained volatile as oil prices slipped.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 59 cents to $29.86.

The copper miner fell along with prices for the metal.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $1.79 to $9.24.

Suppliers are reportedly halting shipments to the home-goods retailer over concerns about its finances.

Kroger Co., up 62 cents to $50.12.

Grocery stores and other stocks viewed as less-risky investments held up better than the broader market.

Cinemark Holdings Inc., down 94 cents to $15.33

The movie theater chain’s rival, Cineworld Group, is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Microsoft Corp., down $8.40 to $277.75.

Pricey technology stocks were among the biggest losers in the broader market decline.

