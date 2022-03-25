West African leaders make demands after coups in the region





















ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African leaders on Friday said they would uphold the regional sanctions imposed on Mali in January after its military leaders said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding an election in February.

The regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS made the decision during a summit in Ghana’s capital Accra, where they also discussed the situations in other coup affected member states including Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Sanctions imposed on Mali in January suspended most commerce and financial aid to the country and included land and air border closures with other countries belonging to ECOWAS. The African Economic and Monetary Union Court of Justice on Thursday ordered the suspension of those sanctions after Mali’s leaders filed a legal complaint against them, saying they would severely affect Malians.

However, ECOWAS President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou said after the closed-door meetings that it was the only authority that could lift such sanctions. The sanctions, he said, were imposed and must be respected by all countries in the region. He reiterated that ECOWAS leaders wanted an 18 to 24-month timeline to return the country to civilian rule.

After overthrowing Mali’s democratically elected president in August 2020, coup leader Col. Assimi Goita had promised to swiftly return the country to democratic rule. Doubts deepened about his intentions, though, after he effectively launched a second coup nine months later, forcing out the chosen transitional civilian leaders and becoming president himself.

The junta led by Goita, which had initially agreed to hold a new election in February, said in January that new elections would instead by held in 2026, giving Goita four more years in power.

The regional leaders on Friday also called for the immediate release of Burkina Faso’s former president Roch Marc Christian Kabore who has been under house arrest in the capital Ouagadougou since Burkina Faso’s military seized power in a coup in January.

The junta has vowed to secure Burkina Faso from growing jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that’s killed thousands and displaced more than 1.5 million people.

Brou said that the leaders called for his immediate release without condition. The West African leaders also rejected a 36-month transition proposal by the junta ruling Burkina Faso, saying it must be reviewed. ECOWAS leaders gave Burkina Faso a one-month timeline to come up with what it called an acceptable plan for a transition.

Regarding Guinea, Brou said “the situation in that country had seen some progress, but some key elements have become a source of worry to the leaders of ECOWAS.”

Guinean leaders who took power in a coup in September had promised to hand over power to a democratically elected government in six months which has passed, he said.

“They have since then, not come up with any timeline to hold elections and this is creating uncertainties in the country and the regio,” Brou added.

Accordingly, he said the authorities have been given up to April 25, this year to come out with a timeline to hold elections or will face sanctions.

Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso are three of the 15 countries in the ECOWAS bloc are currently suspended because of military coups.

—-

Ahmed reported from Bamako, Mali. AP writer Carley Petesch in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

If you're a bit confused about what the metaverse is, or will be. You're not alone. In fact as recently as November of 2021, many top tech executives, who have plans for the metaverse, struggled to define the metaverse.

One of the best descriptions I've heard is that the metaverse will be the Web 2.0. It will create the ability for participants to interact in an interactive world that combines virtual reality, augmented reality and video. It will be a world where you can visit digital representations of real homes and purchase digital representations of items in the real world.

However, even that seems too simplistic. The way it's described by Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it will be a world where your avatar can hang out with distant friends and family in a more realistic, albeit still virtual way. I hope it's not just me, but the whole concept leaves me feeling… disconnected. Which I know is strange because the whole point is connection.

However, many tech companies are pumping money into the metaverse, or at least their idea of it. And institutional investors are taking notice. That combination is almost always an indicator of stocks that are on their way higher.

That's the point of this article; to point you to seven companies that are likely to be significant players in the metaverse. And after a significant correction in the tech sector, it may be the perfect time to buy these stocks at a discount.