S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   283.46
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
France, Germany renew alliance strained amid war in Ukraine
Brazil's new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria
CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal
How to Build Business Credit with Bad Personal Credit
Is C3.ai Stock a ChatGPT Artificial Intelligence Play?
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?

Western Digital, Kioxia Holdings Advance Merger Talks

Mon., January 23, 2023 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) is advancing its merger talks with Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp, per a report from Bloomberg News. The proposed combined entity would trade in the U.S. and become a major competitor of Samsung Electronics in the NAND flash market.

Before the bell, WDC was last seen 4% higher. Should these premarket gains hold, the shares will open at their highest level since Sept. 13. Fresh off its fourth-straight weekly win -- its longest streak in a year -- Western Digital stock now sports a 21.9% year-to-date lead. 

There's room for analysts' pessimism to unwind, too, which could boost the equity. Coming into today, eight brokerages rated WDC a "buy" or better, though nine recommended a "hold" or worse. Meanwhile, the 12-month consensus price target of $44.01 is a roughly 10% premium to the stock's premarket levels.

