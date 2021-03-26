WeWork attempts to go public again, this time through a SPAC

Friday, March 26, 2021 | The Associated Press


This Oct. 15, 2019, file photo shows a WeWork logo at the entrance to one of their office spaces in the SoHo neighborhood of New York. WeWork is merging with BowX Acquisition in a transaction that would value the embattled communal office-space company at $9 billion plus debt and take it public, according to a report.The Wall Street Journal said Friday, March 26, 2021, that WeWork would also raise $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two years after its attempted initial public offering of shares disintegrated, WeWork will go public in a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company, according to reports.

WeWork is merging with BowX Acquisition, a SPAC, in a transaction that would value the embattled communal office-space company at $9 billion plus debt, according to The Wall Street Journal.

That is far below the $47 billion valuation given the New York venture in September 2019 when WeWork's IPO imploded after massive losses were revealed in regulatory filings.

WeWork would also raise $1.3 billion, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

WeWork leases buildings and divides them into office spaces to sublet to members, which include small businesses, start-ups and freelancers who want to avoid laying out funds for permanent office space. The company's operating expenses were exorbitant and it became reliant on repeated cash infusions from private investors.

CEO and founder Adam Neumann, known for erratic behavior as much as for his innovative vision, was pushed aside. He used some of his WeWork stock to secure a $500 million personal loan prior to the IPO. He also drew criticism after The We Company — WeWork’s recently renamed parent — paid him nearly $6 million for the trademark “We.” He returned the money following a backlash.

Neumann co-founded WeWork in 2010 with one shared office in Manhattan.


15 Stocks that Insiders Love

An insider trade occurs when a corporate executive (such as a CEO, CFO or COO) that has non-public information about a company buys or sells shares of that company's stock. Company insiders are required by law to regularly report their stock purchases and sales to the SEC.

Tracking a company's insider trades is a metric that can be used to identify the direction that the company's executives believes that the company is headed. If a number of insiders purchase more shares of their company, they may believe that the company will have strong future earnings and that the share price will increase in the near future.

For example, if Microsoft's CEO, CFO and COO all recently purchased additional shares of Microsoft stock, that would be an indication that there could be unreported news that may positively effect Microsoft's stock price in the near future.

This slideshow lists the 15 companies that have had the highest levels of insider buying within the last 180 days.

View the "15 Stocks that Insiders Love".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more.

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security. Learn more.

Our Accessibility Statement
Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research. As a bonus to opt-ing into our email newsletters, you will also get a free subscription to the Liberty Through Wealth e-newsletter. You can opt out at any time.

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.