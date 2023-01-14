What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession 
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession 
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession 
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
S&P 500   3,852.36
DOW   32,920.46
QQQ   280.97
JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession 
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/13/2023
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Stocks are mixed on Wall Street as earnings season kicks off
Tesla cuts vehicle prices in bid to boost flagging demand
The Next Big Crisis Is Here (Ad)
Trump Organization fined $1.6 million for tax fraud
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

Sat., January 14, 2023 | The Associated Press

A billboard along Interstate 95 advertise the Mega Millions jackpot in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot when a ticket purchased in the state matched Friday's winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

10. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Where should you invest $1,000 right now?

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move

Wondering when you'll finally be able to invest in SpaceX, StarLink or The Boring Company? Click the link below to learn when Elon Musk will let these companies finally IPO.

Get This Free Report
Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Enter your email address below and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in electric vehicle technologies (EV) and which EV stocks show the most promise.

Recent Videos

Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
Mullen Automotive - Short Squeeze is Possible - Not Inevitable
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here’s Why
PepsiCo or Coke? PepsiCo is the Winner, Here's Why
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Nike Stock: Can We Trust This Breakout?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Disney Stock, When Will The Magic Come Back?
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023
Kraft Heinz Stock Is Boring...And Perfect For 2023

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: