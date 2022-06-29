×
S&P 500   3,809.09 (-0.33%)
DOW   30,940.67 (-0.02%)
QQQ   283.65 (+0.04%)
AAPL   137.53 (+0.07%)
MSFT   256.79 (+0.12%)
META   163.00 (+1.44%)
GOOGL   2,235.30 (-0.22%)
AMZN   107.78 (+0.35%)
TSLA   691.50 (-0.93%)
NVDA   158.68 (-0.71%)
NIO   20.90 (-6.53%)
BABA   116.00 (-0.65%)
AMD   79.83 (-1.18%)
MU   57.09 (-1.33%)
T   20.61 (-0.82%)
F   11.80 (-0.08%)
DIS   96.64 (+0.75%)
AMC   13.12 (-1.94%)
PFE   50.79 (+0.26%)
PYPL   71.95 (+0.18%)
NFLX   179.27 (-0.18%)
What Could Make This Finance Stock Tumble

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is a provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is one of the largest title insurance companies in the United States through their title insurance underwriters: Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title, and National Title of New York. FNF is valued at $10.48 billion, indicating a large market cap. At last check, FNF was trading down 1.3% at $36.87. 

Fidelity National Financial stock price has decreased about 15% year-over-year and FNF is currently trading down 34% since reaching an all-time high of $56.44 in January. Additionally, shares of FNF have dropped in price 27% year-to-date and are down 11% over the past month, despite Fidelity National Financial stock recovering 8% since bottoming at a 52-week low of $34.59 earlier this month. 

Fidelity National Financial stock remains undervalued at a forward price-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.68. In addition, the title insurance stock offers a high dividend yield of 4.71% with a forward dividend of $1.76, making the reward potential relatively high for long-term and dividend investors. Furthermore, Fidelity National Financial maintains a manageable balance sheet with $4.02 billion in cash and $3.5 billion in total debt, also making FNF a relatively low-risk investment.

Albeit amid light absolute volume, the security could see more pullbacks, should theere be a shift in sentiment in the options pits, which is leaning bullish at the moment. Specifically, the stock's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 0.19 only sits higher than 4% of readings from the past year, pointing to a call-bias amongst short-term options traders. 

Echoing this, at the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), the equity sports a 10-day call/put volume ratio of 1.09 that stands in the 88th percentile of its annual range. In other words, options traders are picking up calls at a quicker-than-usual clip. 

Lastly, has usually outperformed volatility expectations. This is per its Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) ranking of 78 out of 100.


7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.



View the "7 Tech Stocks That Will Lead the Way in 2022".

