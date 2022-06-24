What Does Health Screening Expansion Mean for CVS Stock?

×
S&P 500   3,854.90 (+1.56%)
DOW   31,059.29 (+1.24%)
QQQ   289.25 (+1.54%)
AAPL   140.55 (+1.65%)
MSFT   265.90 (+2.72%)
META   164.72 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   2,290.44 (+2.03%)
AMZN   113.63 (+1.06%)
TSLA   723.82 (+2.64%)
NVDA   165.12 (+1.77%)
NIO   23.43 (+1.65%)
BABA   114.89 (+2.48%)
AMD   84.02 (+1.93%)
MU   57.36 (+2.03%)
CGC   3.68 (+2.22%)
T   20.63 (+0.10%)
F   11.70 (+1.21%)
DIS   96.64 (+2.48%)
AMC   12.27 (+1.83%)
PFE   50.53 (+0.88%)
PYPL   76.39 (+3.50%)
NFLX   184.63 (+1.61%)
S&P 500   3,854.90 (+1.56%)
DOW   31,059.29 (+1.24%)
QQQ   289.25 (+1.54%)
AAPL   140.55 (+1.65%)
MSFT   265.90 (+2.72%)
META   164.72 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   2,290.44 (+2.03%)
AMZN   113.63 (+1.06%)
TSLA   723.82 (+2.64%)
NVDA   165.12 (+1.77%)
NIO   23.43 (+1.65%)
BABA   114.89 (+2.48%)
AMD   84.02 (+1.93%)
MU   57.36 (+2.03%)
CGC   3.68 (+2.22%)
T   20.63 (+0.10%)
F   11.70 (+1.21%)
DIS   96.64 (+2.48%)
AMC   12.27 (+1.83%)
PFE   50.53 (+0.88%)
PYPL   76.39 (+3.50%)
NFLX   184.63 (+1.61%)
S&P 500   3,854.90 (+1.56%)
DOW   31,059.29 (+1.24%)
QQQ   289.25 (+1.54%)
AAPL   140.55 (+1.65%)
MSFT   265.90 (+2.72%)
META   164.72 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   2,290.44 (+2.03%)
AMZN   113.63 (+1.06%)
TSLA   723.82 (+2.64%)
NVDA   165.12 (+1.77%)
NIO   23.43 (+1.65%)
BABA   114.89 (+2.48%)
AMD   84.02 (+1.93%)
MU   57.36 (+2.03%)
CGC   3.68 (+2.22%)
T   20.63 (+0.10%)
F   11.70 (+1.21%)
DIS   96.64 (+2.48%)
AMC   12.27 (+1.83%)
PFE   50.53 (+0.88%)
PYPL   76.39 (+3.50%)
NFLX   184.63 (+1.61%)
S&P 500   3,854.90 (+1.56%)
DOW   31,059.29 (+1.24%)
QQQ   289.25 (+1.54%)
AAPL   140.55 (+1.65%)
MSFT   265.90 (+2.72%)
META   164.72 (+3.76%)
GOOGL   2,290.44 (+2.03%)
AMZN   113.63 (+1.06%)
TSLA   723.82 (+2.64%)
NVDA   165.12 (+1.77%)
NIO   23.43 (+1.65%)
BABA   114.89 (+2.48%)
AMD   84.02 (+1.93%)
MU   57.36 (+2.03%)
CGC   3.68 (+2.22%)
T   20.63 (+0.10%)
F   11.70 (+1.21%)
DIS   96.64 (+2.48%)
AMC   12.27 (+1.83%)
PFE   50.53 (+0.88%)
PYPL   76.39 (+3.50%)
NFLX   184.63 (+1.61%)

What Does Health Screening Expansion Mean for CVS Stock?

Thursday, June 23, 2022 | Schaeffers Investment Research

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) announced on Tuesday it will expand Project Health, the company's free, community-based health screening program, into two new areas, including Las Vegas and Richmond. Project Health will also add four new mobile units this year, and host dedicated events for children and seniors. In addition, the pharmacy retailer plans to host over 1,600 screening events in 45 markets in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

At last check, CVS is up 0.8% to trade at $92. The security has careened lower on the charts since hitting a Feb. 8, roughly seven-year high of $111.25. The shares now seem to be running into resistance at the $93 level, following its June 17 annual low of $88.42, while being pressured lower by the 20-day moving average. Year-over year, though, the stock is up 9.9%.

CVS 20 Day

At the International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), CVS sports a 10-day put/call volume ratio of 1.52 that stands higher than all but 1% of readings from the past year. This means puts have been getting picked up at a much quicker-than-usual clip over the past two weeks.
 
The healthcare company has only generated 2.6% in revenue growth, and 1.1% in net income growth since 2021, with estimates suggesting CVS will end 2022 with a 5.7% increase in revenues, in addition to a 0.5% decrease in earnings. As a result, CVS Health stock’s growth potential appears to be limited from this perspective.
 
Nonetheless, CVS provides an intriguing option for value investors at a forward price-earnings ratio of 10.89, and a price-sales ratio of 0.40. CVS Health stock also offers a dividend yield of 2.42%, with a forward dividend of $2.20, making the long-term reward potential more attractive.
 
It's also worth noting CVS is expected to grow revenues and earnings 4.3% and 7.3%, respectively, in 2023. This points to significant improvement from its 2022 bottom line expectations.

7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation

Commodities are a broad category that covers agricultural products like wheat, corn, and soybeans. It also includes oil and derivative products such as gasoline, natural gas, and diesel fuel.

However, investing in commodities also covers precious metals such as gold and silver as well as base metals like copper and aluminum. And more recently, this sector includes items like lithium that will be needed in many of the emerging sectors of our economy.

Commodities trading is frequently done by trading contracts on the futures market. And it's not for faint-of-heart investors. Prices are volatile and can change quickly due to macroeconomic events.

However, at certain times, particularly in times of high inflation, commodities outperform the broader market. A practical alternative for individual investors looking to profit from commodities is to invest in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). These funds give investors exposure to this sector while reducing the risk that comes from investing in any single commodity.

Here are seven ETFs that you can buy to help build a hedge against inflation.



View the "7 Commodities ETFs to Help Build a Hedge Against Inflation".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastHow To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

In this episode, Kate sits down with Kyrill Astur, CEO of portfolio management firm Centerfin. Kyrill brings a background from Wall Street and hedge funds to his current role helping individual investors navigate the market challenges while investing for their future.

Listen Now to How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.